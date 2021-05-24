Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Fitts Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

By Harrison Tarr
eagleeyeauburn.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. (EETV) For the second time in the 2021 season, an Auburn Tiger has earned the title of SEC Pitcher of the week. For the first time in his career, Richard Fitts was recognized for his efforts in a clutch-time performance against Missouri on Friday evening. The junior right-hander...

www.eagleeyeauburn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Network#Ala#Eetv#Auburn Tiger#Tigers#Utsa#Rebels#Sec Network#Secn#Espn#Sec Pitcher#Fifth Seeded Ole Miss#Willed Auburn#March#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALBryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team falls to Auburn 8-5 in series finale

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn baseball team scored six runs early and received solid pitching for a pivotal 8-5 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference play Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. The teams opened the series by splitting a pair of back-and-forth affairs, but Auburn never trailed in the...
Auburn, ALkpyn.net

Texas A&M beat Auburn 8-5

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Auburn, ALKBTX.com

Aggies Fall in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn softball: Tigers open up NCAA tournament against UCF

Despite seeing their rival Alabama Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship this past Saturday, Auburn softball has their ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament with a chance to claim their first softball title in school history. The Tigers are one of many representatives from a deep field of SEC teams...
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn softball selected to NCAA tournament

The NCAA announced the 64 teams that will compete for the 2021 DI softball championship on Sunday, and it selected Auburn as one of the 11 SEC representatives. The unranked Tigers will begin with a game against UCF on May 21 at 1 p.m ET in Tallahassee. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I’m not sure how many players in Alabama will wind up with Division I offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes before the ink two years from now, but with every passing day more potential prospects show up on the radar. That was the case again last week when I took in spring games between Auburn and Eufaula high schools on Thursday night and Tallassee vs. Montgomery Catholic on Friday night.
Auburn, AL247Sports

'A fresh start:' Auburn softball team heads to Tallahassee for regional

AUBURN, Alabama – After a tumultuous regular season, Auburn’s softball is bound for its seventh consecutive NCAA regional. The Tigers, 27-22 overall and 7-17 in the SEC, will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play Central Florida, 39-17-1, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State, the No. 10 overall seed and host with a 39-10-1 record, will open play against Kennesaw State, 26-25. Auburn coach Mickey Dean believed after a 9-5 win at LSU in the final regular-season series, that there was no more doubt about whether Auburn would get a regional bid. Sunday night, he was proved right. Most projections had the Tigers landing in the Tallahassee Regional, and they did.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn Baseball Live: The Texas A&M series, Game 3

AUBURN, Alabama—Locked in a three-way battle for the final spot in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, the Auburn baseball Tigers face off against Texas A&M in the final SEC home game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Plainsman Park. Falling 11-9 to the Aggies in game two of the series, Auburn finds itself one game behind Texas A&M and needing a win to keep hope alive of making it to Hoover. Sophomore RHP Trace Bright (4-4, 7.99 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers and will face off against RHP Mason Ornelas (3-1, 4.89) for the Aggies.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

The key factors at play for Auburn with LSU transfer QB TJ Finley

There’s a date that will loom large when it comes to the recruitment of former LSU quarterback TJ Finley — June 3. That’s when the SEC’s presidents are reportedly set to vote on whether to do away with the league’s rule that requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season before being eligibly. Although the NCAA passed a one-time transfer waiver this spring, that one hurdle is still in place in the SEC, for now, and the status of that rule will factor into Finley’s decision on where to transfer, he told AL.com on Sunday.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn's bullpen answers the bell as Tigers take series vs. Aggies

AUBURN, Alabama—With a very limited pitching staff available in Sunday’s final game against Texas A&M, Auburn relievers Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper combined to allow just one earned run on four hits in the final five innings as the TIgers held off the Aggies 8-5 to take the series. Auburn improves to 22-25 overall and 8-19 in SEC play and will take a one-game lead for the final spot in the SEC Tournament into next week’s series at Missouri.