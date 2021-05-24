newsbreak-logo
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Utilities to install new smart meters

By Sydnee Stelle
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Utilities is installing new meters in businesses and homes that it serves, in an effort to improve efficiency and save money.

Springs Utilities began this project by installing a limited number of these meters in a pilot program. By the beginning of June, the company will begin the next phase of the program by installing more of these meters to its customers. Electric, natural gas, and water meters will all get an upgrade. The company projects it will take until 2023 to install all of the meters.

So what does it mean for Colorado Springs Utilities customers? In essence, it means you'll have more control over your usage so you can save money, and you'll be a bit safer.

Customers can expect a secure wireless communication network to CSU. That allows the company to increase reliability and provide more information to customers, but it also means these meters can quickly provide information about leaks or outages.

Because of the better communication directly from the meters, fewer trucks will need to be dispatched whenever there's an issue since a technician won't be required to physically collect information from the meter before taking action.

It also gives customers more information about how much water, gas, or electricity they're using, along with providing a breakdown of usage throughout the day. Monitoring those habits can help customers make decisions that could save money.

As scammers will often try to take advantage of projects like these, CSU says customers should look out for two pieces of mail notification and one phone call ahead of the new meter's installation. A technician will arrive in a uniform with a badge, they should be driving a white truck marked with TMD, which is the company facilitating the meter upgrade.

They will knock on the door to notify you that they're trying to upgrade your meter. If they are unable to reach you and there is a hazard present, like a dog, they will schedule an appointment. They will not ask you for money or any information. You can always call CSU to verify that the person at your home is a legitimate technician.

For more information, click here .

The post Colorado Springs Utilities to install new smart meters appeared first on KRDO .

