Swifts are like a large wing with a tiny body attached. They resemble a cigar with wings and their overall body shape brings to mind a boomerang. The White-throated Swift is the only common swift species in Teller County, and while they appear similar to swallows, they are actually more closely related to hummingbirds. Unlike swallows, swifts are never seen perching on wires and branches. Their tiny legs and feet are adapted to clinging on rocky surfaces like cliffs while using their stiff tail as a prop. Swifts typically perch at night, often spending the entire day in flight (weather permitting). They scoop up water while flying, often mate in midair and research even suggests they sleep while airborne. For a species like a duck, their habitat may be lakes and rivers and like a meadowlark they live in grasslands. Although the White-throated Swift is often found near rocky cliffs, its habitat description is highly original and can best be described as “air.”