Alert, alert! No more Potato Cakes at Arby’s!

While most fast food outlets serve fries of some type, some chains have managed to diversify their potato offerings, clearly understanding that potatoes are one of nature’s most perfect foods. KFC, for example, endeared itself to customers with seasoned potato wedges that many considered heftier and superior to normal french fries (until the item was removed from KFC’s menu last year, that is). Of all the major fast food joints, though, it’s fair to say that no one plays the potato game better than Arby’s: in addition to its inimitable Curly Fries, Arby’s has a secondary longtime potato offering that customers adore: Potato Cakes, which are described on the menu this way: “Shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown. It’s a cake of potato. Don’t over-complicate this.”