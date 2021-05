It looks like Crytek is working on a remaster of the second part of Crysis. A recent post published on the game's twitter account would indicate this. The information that Crytek was working on remasters of the second and third Crysis has appeared in the web back in previous year. Those leaks were connected with a hack on the studio's servers from which confidential data was stolen. It looks like they were mostly true. It is indicated by a post published on the game's twitter account.