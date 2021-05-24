NIO Stock: One Big Reason Nio Shares Are Racing Higher Today
Today, investors in Nio (NYSE:NIO) and NIO stock are seeing gains of more than 5% as risk assets take off today. Indeed, EV stocks are seeing a green day overall, bucking the trend of an otherwise disappointing string of down weeks. A variety of factors are at play in this bearish sentiment. Global chip shortages have hit EV stocks hard. Indeed, the valuations of these hyper-growth plays are heavily reliant on production numbers increasing dramatically over time. Negative catalysts like parts shortages are enough to drive investors toward other growth options.investorplace.com