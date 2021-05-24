IRS PLR: Tax Exemption Denied Due to Primary Activities Constituting Political Campaign Intervention (IRC §501)

An individual, except the president, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, (Name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter, so help me God.” This section does not affect other oaths required by law. (5 U.S. Code § 3331. Oath of office)