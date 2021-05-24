newsbreak-logo
IRS PLR: Tax Exemption Denied Due to Primary Activities Constituting Political Campaign Intervention (IRC §501)

bloombergtax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn applicant for tax exemption under tax code Section 501(c)(4) doesn’t qualify because it is not operated primarily to promote social welfare or benefit the community as a whole, the IRS ruled. Its activities primarily constitute indirect participation in political campaigns — in particular, advertisements in opposition to a set of policies and elected officials and candidates, and a petition urging one of the politicians to resign, the IRS noted. [PLR 202120016]

