Slater High School Class of 2021 turns tassels and throws up hats, await new journey
No longer dealing with the restraints from the beginning of the year, from wearing masks to conducting temperature checks, the Slater High School Class of 2021 smiled at everyone who attended their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21, and hugged their families, friends and mentors. Although it was another challenging year, the support from the Board of Education, faculty, staff, and community made it easier for the seniors to have their special day.www.marshallnews.com