‘Brain Fog’ And Memory Lapses Are More Common To Perimenopause Than We Realized

Got brain fog? You know, that feeling of mental fatigue that clouds your thoughts, keeps you from concentrating, and just generally makes you feel crummy? While it's not technically a medical diagnosis, it's pretty common—and it can happen for a number of reasons. If you've been feeling blah for some time, you may seek out an expert who can help you navigate those symptoms.