newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

By Riley Bunch rbunch@cnhi.com
Posted by 
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cADZ6_0a9YoOcf00
U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks with Black farmers in Byromville on May 4. Warnock addressed targeted federal relief in the American Rescue Plan for farmers of color and vowed to tackle the history of discriminatory practices by the United States Department of Agriculture. Riley Bunch

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package.

The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.

A promise when he took office, Warnock pledged to address systemic discrimination against farmers of color and work with the USDA to bring them direct relief after COVID-19 plagued the agriculture industry. Coupled with a history of what leaders have called a biased lending programs, about 17,000 Black farmers indebted to the agency have been driven into foreclosure.

"This debt relief is long overdue. And let me be clear: supporting socially disadvantaged farmers in rural Georgia means supporting local jobs and the local economies they are inextricably a part of,” Warnock said.

Eligible farmers will begin to receive notice for payments that will cover up to 120% of outstanding debts. Balances on loans as of Jan. 1 of this year are covered under the program. The USDA will directly pay off outstanding loans with the additional 20% intended to help cover taxes linked to their debts.

"Today, the federal government is taking a critical step to keep its promise to socially disadvantaged farmers through debt relief on eligible USDA loans,” Warnock said. "But we must also look forward to ensure we are positioning our farmers for longterm success."

In 2017, according to the USDA, only about 49,000 farmers out of 3.4 million across the country were Black — with 2,870 of those in Georgia. The number is down from nearly a million Black farmers a century ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEYfc_0a9YoOcf00
Dozens of Black farmers gather in Byromville, Ga., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to hear U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock detail the federal COVID-19 relief coming to them and voice concerns of the history of discrimination against them at the hands of the United States Department of Agriculture. Riley Bunch

Warnock recently visited Byromville to tout federal relief dollars and acknowledged the generations of disappointment and hardship farmers of color have faced. According to the federal government, Black farmers received less than .1% of the USDA COVID-19 relief funds in the first federal package.

"I feel the responsibility of doing everything I can to finally deliver for these people,” he said.

Despite Warnock’s efforts, many farmers have remained skeptical that they will receive the promised relief due to decades of mistrust cultivated between them and the federal government. In a notable move, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Fort Valley University over the weekend to announce the relief was officially on its way.

"You folks have struggled and fought for an extended period of time. You represent generations of fighters and strugglers,” Vilsack said. "It would be great if we were dealing with issues that have just cropped up and we're dealing with it, but the reality is, we've been dealing with these issues for an incredibly long period of time. The Department of Agriculture has a lot of work to do. Today is very, very important first step.”

Recently, the department appointed its first senior advisor for racial equity, who will work within the federal agency to tackle internal roots of systemic discrimination against farmers of color.

The relief program has also stirred controversy. White farmers sued the USDA claiming reverse discrimination against them — a position that has been echoed by some of Georgia’s GOP lawmakers. Major banking groups have also asked the USDA to reconsider the plan, arguing it will cut into bank’s profits and risk future loans.

“There is a very legitimate reason for doing what we are doing,” Vilsack told reporters at the White House earlier this month. “...So we’re going to continue to proceed forward and understand that litigation will be what it is."

The federal relief package also includes more than $1 billion for additional investments for farmers of color. The dollars will go toward providing funding for grants and loans to address land access and heirs' property issues, supporting research and education opportunities as well as establishing an equity commission to to address systemic discrimination in the USDA.

The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
1K+
Followers
96
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Reverse Discrimination#Agriculture Industry#Federal Loans#Federal Taxes#The Farm Service Agency#White Farmers#Gop#The White House#Eligible Usda Loans#Eligible Farmers#Federal Relief Dollars#Direct Relief#Land Access#Payments#Outstanding Loans#Rural Georgia#Loan Discrimination#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

USDA Not Appealing Court Decision on Pork Slaughter Line Speeds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA to intervene in the matter before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Schumer asks USDA to help more NY farmers after newspaper probe

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve its outreach to farmers and augment data collection on small operations after a Times Union investigation found the agency's $24 billion COVID-19 relief program failed to help most farmers, including three-quarters of those in New York.
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

The Department of Agriculture projects U.S. farm exports for 2021 at $164 billion, the highest on record. USDA announced its quarterly agricultural trade forecast this week. The results represent an increase of $28 billion, or 21%, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous 2021 forecast published in February.
Agriculturetheshadowleague.com

John Deere Starts New Initiative To Help Black Farmers Succeed

In response to the calls for racial equality amplified by the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, John Deere created a coalition to help Black farmers across the US. The LEAP (Legislation, Education, Advocacy, and Production) Coalition seeks to equip Black farmers with legal and financial resources to ensure longevity in the agricultural business.
Congress & Courtswisfarmer.com

Court ruling will concentrate pork market power

The past few years have been incredibly difficult for hog farmers like me. After more than two years of trade retaliation that limited our ability to compete effectively around the globe, the COVID pandemic unleashed unprecedented challenges for the entire food supply chain. Now, just as we are returning to...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow urges the Department of Agriculture to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our...
Quincy, FLsoutheastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried Joins USDA Event on American Rescue Plan Debt Relief for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Monica Rainge, U.S. Representative Al Lawson, Jr. (FL-5), and others to highlight historic American Rescue Plan provisions that provide $4 billion in debt relief to socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers, and growers. They were joined at the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Research and Extension Center in Quincy, Florida by FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., FAMU College of Agriculture and Food Sciences Dean Robert Taylor, Ph.D., Gadsden County Commission Chair Brenda Holt, Quincy Mayor Ronte R. Harris, and approximately fifty farmers and ranchers from across North Florida.
Dodge City Daily Globe

USDA announces initiative to quantify benefits of conservation program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. This multiyear effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting U.S. agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Agriculturekrcu.org

USDA Approves Missouri Industrial Hemp Amendments

On Thursday, May 27, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the federal approval of the state’s amendment to the Industrial Hemp Plan. Missouri is the second state to be approved by the USDA for their amendments. Sami Jo Freeman from the Missouri Department of Agriculture describes Missouri as being “a...
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers may qualify for loan relief, USDA says

Minority farmers are now eligible for loan relief, as announced by the United States Department of Agriculture's newly confirmed Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh. Bronaugh, a Petersburg native, led a town hall and Q&A session at Virginia State University Wednesday morning to discuss the new loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan was first introduced in March as a part of the American Rescue Plan, the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.
aginfo.net

Payment Program for Farmers of Color Underway

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack traveled to Georgia to announce the start of the $4 billion relief program for Black farmers and other socially disadvantaged farmers to pay off outstanding USDA loans. The USDA said that about 16,000 minority farmers who borrowed money directly from USDA appear to have qualified...
AgricultureHerald-Palladium

USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat, delivering a victory to slaughterhouse workers who had raised safety concerns about the plan. The USDA announced Wednesday evening it...
Arkansas StateRadio Keokuk

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 – To help residents, farmers, and ranchers affected by the devastation caused by recent storms and flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to aid recovery efforts. USDA staff in the regional, state, and county offices are responding and providing a variety of program flexibilities and other assistance to residents, agricultural producers, and affected communities.
AgricultureChar-Koosta News

USDA to begin loan payments to socially disadvantaged borrowers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early this week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally on technical buying, stronger corn

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Thursday for the first time in eight sessions, lifted by short-covering and technical buying, and spillover support from surging corn prices, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 33-1/2 cents higher at $15.37 a bushel. New-crop November futures ended up 31-1/4 cents at $13.78-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $6.50 at $390.30 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil jumped 1.13 cents to settle at 66.81 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday said U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 304,200 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 25,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes. * Good crop weather across the U.S. Midwest has limited gains in soybeans this week. Rain is expected over the next weeks, before drier weather returns to the western Midwest in late June, forecasters said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Congress & Courts94.3 Jack FM

Judges Ruling Could Be Bad For Small-Scale Pig Farmers

A recent federal district court ruling that was unchallenged, could result in a 2.5% loss in pork packing plant capacity across the country according to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The council says that the ruling would lower income by over $80 million for small-scale U.S. hog farmers. This is why they’re trying to push the Department of Ag to step in before the ruling takes effect at the end of June. The federal court’s decision also shot down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System, which allowed for faster line speeds in pork facilities.
AgricultureJamestown Sun

Drought relief programs webinar set June 7

Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.