Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Olive Oil
Olive oil has had a recent surge in popularity as a "new" old beauty hack, but does it really help?. While olive oil is a powerful antioxidant and moisturizer, it can degrade the skin so it's not recommended for direct skin contact. Skin is meant to have and be a protective barrier, and olive oil can break down that barrier, making it a bad idea for anyone with eczema or other inflammation. Olive oil also helps feed the yeast that can cause dandruff.www.wmar2news.com