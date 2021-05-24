newsbreak-logo
Hair Care

Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Olive Oil

By Caitlin Rogers
wmar2news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlive oil has had a recent surge in popularity as a "new" old beauty hack, but does it really help?. While olive oil is a powerful antioxidant and moisturizer, it can degrade the skin so it's not recommended for direct skin contact. Skin is meant to have and be a protective barrier, and olive oil can break down that barrier, making it a bad idea for anyone with eczema or other inflammation. Olive oil also helps feed the yeast that can cause dandruff.

