Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Olive Oil

We put the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Truth be told, I tend to shy away from adding hair oils to my everyday routine considering I’m already prone to unwanted greasy hair, but when I heard that Olaplex came out with a lightweight smoothing oil, I decided it was time to shake things up. I’ve been a faithful Olaplex user ever since my salon started carrying their products about a year ago, and since then I’ve gotten my friends and family hooked on the brand as well. I’m consistently amazed by the “salon quality at home” results I’ve gotten from all the products, so I had an inclination that this one would be no different. Turns out, I was correct: Olaplex has now completely transformed my opinion on hair oils. The lightweight formula didn’t add the weighed-down look to my hair that I feared, instead making my hair shinier and smoother than ever. Read on to find out why this is my current top-shelf hair product.