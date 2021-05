More than 30 restaurants will participate in a hiring event to be held from 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 13 at the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. With more than 70,000 jobs needed to be filled in the hospitality industry in Colorado alone, the restaurant community thought it was imperative to work together to revitalize and stimulate the industry, as there is a 30 percent deficit in the Colorado hospitality workforce currently.