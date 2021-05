The comments were made on Monday, the 14th night of the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte It had the effect of a hammer blow. Imprisonment warrant for 5 weeks. Simply because the situation in the Netherlands is deteriorating: 10,000 new cases per day, which raises fears that a large number will be accepted by the end of the year. More than 10,000 people died in the Netherlands, but mainly during the first spring waves; On the second day, the country was relatively saved and suddenly there was a stagnation in terms of prohibitions. Perhaps this is the explanation.