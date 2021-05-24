Peters Valley announces first exhibition since shutdown

Layton. Peters Valley School of Craft is pleased to announce its first physical exhibition since the shutdown last year. Making Matters: Fresh Perspectives in Fine Craft will be on view in the Sally D. Francisco Gallery from May 28 through Aug. 17. This annual exhibition showcases the work of the school’s 2021 visiting instructors and summer artistic staff. A Virtual Reception will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. and include both a tour of the installed exhibition and artists’ speaking about their objects.