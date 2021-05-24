newsbreak-logo
Bill To Be Introduced In Ohio That Would Allow College Athletes To Profit Off Name, Image, Likeness On July 1

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio has name, image and likeness legislation ready. Pressure on the NCAA to enact rules and regulations that would allow college athletes nationwide to profit off of their name, image and likeness by July 1 continues to ramp up. Gene Smith, Ohio State's athletic director, told Eleven Warriors last week that he believes it's "going to happen" by that date. But if the NCAA is unable to pass something in the next five weeks, the state of Ohio – along with several other states – will be prepared to go forth with its own rules.

Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

OSU hoping to have full capacity in Horseshoe this season

After almost 20,000 fans attended Ohio State’s spring game at Ohio Stadium last month, coach Ryan Day expressed optimism it was a sign of things to come. “I’m just hoping that thing’s full when we come back against Oregon here,” Day said, referring to the Buckeyes’ home opener Sept. 11.
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

UConn is prepping for athletes to profit off themselves, but Connecticut lags behind other states on laws allowing it

The door will swing open on July 1, when five states adopt laws allowing colllegiate athletes to profit off their own name, image and likeness. Within a month, Arizona will join Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and New Mexico. Nine other states will implement NIL laws over the next few years and a handful of bills are percolating at the federal level as lawmakers push for a uniform set of guidelines.
Maryland Statebloomberglaw.com

College Athletes in Maryland Poised to Profit From Name Use

Maryland’s college athletes are next in line to earn endorsements and get paid. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed off Tuesday on a bill (S.B. 439) that will allow athletes who license their name, image, or likeness for profit to remain eligible for collegiate competition. Maryland joins a growing number of states that have enacted student athlete compensation laws contrary to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s rules that bar student athlete pay.
College Sportsjustwomenssports.com

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma on growing transfer portal: ‘It’s a mess’

UConn basketball coach Geno Auriemma lamented the current state of the NCAA transfer portal on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday morning, calling it “a mess.”. “There’s something wrong with the recruiting system, there’s something wrong with the culture of college basketball today, there’s something wrong with the entitlement that happens to exist today,” Auriemma said.
NCAAMySanAntonio

Performulus, Inc. to introduce new Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Compliance solution in live webcast

KIRKLAND, Wash. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Performulus, Inc., a Seattle area tech startup, will hold a live webcast on Wednesday, May 26th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, to demonstrate their new Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Compliance solution for colleges and universities. With new NAIA regulations in effect, and imminent new policies from the NCAA, colleges and universities must be prepared to manage the NIL process while protecting their liability and their student-athletes’ eligibility.
College SportsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tech athletes have money-making options with name, image, likeness rules

Zayne Hilderbrand plays golf for the College of Coastal Georgia, an NAIA school in Brunswick. A freshman from Gainesville, he made history that had nothing to do with par or championships. A few weeks ago, he became among the first college athletes from the state of Georgia to be compensated for the usage of his name, image and likeness (NIL), or at least among the first to do so within the rules of college athletics.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Considered Independence, Kevin Warren Doubted Ohio State's Parents Letter, and Gene Smith Was Frustrated With Big Ten

Eleven Warriors obtained thousands of documents on Wednesday relating to the Big Ten and Ohio State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the conference's decision to postpone the 2020 football season, and the subsequent reversal. Not everything was groundbreaking or new information, but there were several tidbits that were interesting...
Ohio Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

New bill backs compensation for Ohio college athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — College athletes in Ohio could earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses, under legislation introduced Monday that …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State creates name, image, and likeness tool called 'THE platform'

Ohio State is getting ahead of the game when it comes to the name, image, and likeness (NIL) train that is leaving the station. In preparation for the inevitable rules and/or legislation that will make it possible for collegiate athletes to profit on their name, image, and likeness, the university has developed “THE Platform” in partnership with “Opendorse” it announced Tuesday.
Congress & Courtswestplainsdailyquill.net

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...