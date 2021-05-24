Edmonton Oilers Josh Archibald Suspended One Game

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended for one game for clipping. This is his second career suspension. Archibald has been suspended for Game 4 against the Jets for an incident with Logan Stanley. During Game 3 of the playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Archibald ducked low and clipped Stanley, driving his shoulder into Stanley’s knee. This suspension is the second one that Archibald has received.

