Youtube Originals Greenlights Second Season of ”Super Sema” Produced By Lupita Nyong’o
YouTube Originals Kids and Families today announced the second season pick-up of “Super Sema.” The African animated series, produced by a female-led team including Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, features a young superhero girl named Sema and follows her world-changing adventures. Since its debut in March, “Super Sema” has become a global hit reaching millions of viewers around the world. The 12-episode order of season two will premiere later this year. The season one finale of this free-to-stream series is available today, Friday, May 21 at 8:00AM PT / 11AM ET, on Super Sema’s official YouTube channel.thisis50.com