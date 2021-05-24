newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Youtube Originals Greenlights Second Season of ”Super Sema” Produced By Lupita Nyong’o

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube Originals Kids and Families today announced the second season pick-up of “Super Sema.” The African animated series, produced by a female-led team including Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, features a young superhero girl named Sema and follows her world-changing adventures. Since its debut in March, “Super Sema” has become a global hit reaching millions of viewers around the world. The 12-episode order of season two will premiere later this year. The season one finale of this free-to-stream series is available today, Friday, May 21 at 8:00AM PT / 11AM ET, on Super Sema’s official YouTube channel.

thisis50.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenlights#Robot#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Youtube Channel#Youtube Kids#African#Super Sema#Kukua#Super Sema#Mb#Youtube Originals Kids#Youtube Channel#Adventures#Love#Dunia#Today#Success#Steam Activities#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
Moviesimdb.com

Lupita Nyong’o Teases Reshaping ‘Black Panther II’: ‘It’s So Respectful of the Loss We’ve Experienced’

Lupita Nyong’o grew close to Chadwick Boseman during the making of their 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe hit “Black Panther.” His death on August 28 last year inspired her to write a powerful tribute shortly thereafter, as the two would’ve eventually collaborated on “Black Panther II.” As previously announced, Boseman’s role as T’Challa isn’t going to be recast in Ryan Coogler’s forthcoming sequel, expected to drop in 2022. But Oscar winner Nyong’o will be starring in the film, resuming her role as Nakia, T’Challa’s former lover and an undercover spy for Wakanda. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies, Nyong’o teased what the film is going to look like without Boseman.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Lupita Nyong'o in Studio 189 Doing Press

She looked beautiful posing for the gram in a STUDIO 189 FALL 2021 green and white printed button down shirt and the matching skirt. Lupita always does well in color and prints, and this time was no different. She looked gorgeous here and I like the pairing of the pink...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o On How The Sequel Is ‘Reshaped’ To Honor Chadwick Boseman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s been a few years since the groundbreaking, nearly all Black Marvel film was released and became a huge box office and cultural success. But since then, the lead of Black Panther Chadwick Boseman has tragically passed away, and his loss is one that has been felt by many and is still very raw. As the cast and crew reassembles to prepare for Black Panther 2, Boseman’s guaranteed absence hangs heavy in the air, and his co-star and friend Lupita Nyong’o spoke about how the sequel has been “reshaped” to honor Chadwick and his legacy.
Musicnuevoculture.com

Lupita Nyong’o Stars as an Angel In This Transcendent New Music Video

In the new music video for Los Angeles-based musician Jonathan Singletary’s single, “Never Like This,” Lupita Nyong’o plays a winged angel who rises to the clouds from earth. In a glittery two-piece outfit by Sai Sankoh, she looks ever so ethereal as she floats on by. “I’ve been high before, but never like this,” the singer Adeline, who is featured on the track, croons in the chorus. “It’s like a drug trip, but it’s really a love trip,” says Singletary. “It’s this out of body experience; transcendent love that takes you away from your current circumstances. When you feel that way, it can truly make you feel like you’re flying. You’re able to see the world from a higher, and even heavenly, perspective.”
Moviestomandlorenzo.com

WERQ From Home: Lupita Nyong’o in Studio 189

Kittens, if you live anywhere in the northeastern or mid-Atlantic United States, it’s quite possible you heard our high-pitched keening and shrieking. Then again, it’s also possible that only dogs, birds, and high-strung gays were able to perceive it. In any case, our vocal eruptions were the result of THIS:
Moviesenergy941.com

Lupita Nyong’o In Pensive State Over ‘Black Panther 2’

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has explained that she is in a pensive state over the forthcoming Black Panther 2 movie. She explains, saying, “People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me.”
TV Seriesc21media.net

YouTube renews Nyong’o animation

YouTube Originals Kids and Family has ordered a second season of African animated series Super Sema, which is exec produced by Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o. Made by an all-female team, the show is about a young superhero girl called Sema and her adventures saving the world. Season one debuted in March and its finale was made available last week.
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

YouTube Originals Renews Animated ‘Super Sema’

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. YouTube Originals Kids and Families has announced the second season pick-up of “Super Sema.” The African animated series, produced by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, features a young superhero girl named Sema and follows her world-changing adventures. The 12-episode order of season two will premiere later this year. The season one finale of this free-to-stream series is available to stream on Super Sema’s official YouTube channel.
TV Seriestv-eh.com

Global announces greenlights for new seasons of original scripted series Family Law and Departure

Following Corus Entertainment’s specialty network greenlights and renewals, today, Global announced new season greenlights for its original scripted series Family Law (Season 2) and Departure (Season 3). With production on Season 2 now underway in Vancouver, the renewal of new legal drama Family Law comes ahead of its premiere, which is set to debut on Global later this year. Similarly, Season 2 of the critically acclaimed ratings juggernaut Departure will also air later this year, with Season 3 set to begin production this fall.
Musicsupermanhomepage.com

“DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1” Original Television Soundtrack

WaterTower Music has released samples from the “DC Super Hero Girls” animated series Season 1 soundtrack, which is available to download via Apple Music. 1. Super Life (Extended Main Title) 2. Eyes on the Prize. 3. A Million Volts. 4. Princess Pumpkin Pants (feat. Tara Strong & Fred Tatasciore) 5....
Celebritiesjedinews.com

Official Pix: Lupita Nyong’o Private Signing Announced

Official Pix are are incredibly excited to offer the first private signing ever with Academy Award Winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o!. We are incredibly excited to offer the first private signing ever with Academy Award Winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o! Known best for her role as Maz Kanata in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Patsey in 12 Years a Slave.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Firefly Lane’ Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Tully and Kate will be returning to our screens now that Netflix has renewed its hit series Firefly Lane for a second season!. Starring Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) as Tully and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Kate, Firefly Lane showcases their rock-solid friendship over three decades that take them through first loves, heartbreak, family matters, career hits and misses, and so much more.
TV SeriesThe Beat

Danai Gurira’s Okoye is getting her own Disney+ series

There’s no doubt that the Dora Milaje is one of the highlights of Wakanda. With the fantastic appearance of Ayo (Florence Kasumba) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, hearing that more of these badass warriors will be on Disney+ is welcome news. The fact that the rumor is Okoye is even better.
TV & Videosnerdist.com

Okoye BLACK PANTHER Spinoff in Development for Disney+

Not too long ago, we learned that Marvel was developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, with Ryan Coogler producing. But that’s not the only Black Panther spinoff series coming to the streamer. Via a profile on showbiz “Power Lawyers” in The Hollywood Reporter, we’ve discovered that Danai Gurira is not only returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but is also getting her own Okoye spin-off origin series for Disney+. As Okoye was easily one of the most popular characters in the whole MCU, this is richly deserved.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Project Greenlight,

Issa Rae doesn’t make vision boards anymore, but let’s take a look at her last one and see how she did. She assembled it from magazine photos, headlines, and other odds and ends at the behest of her publicist back in 2013, when she was between projects. It’s now framed on a wall in her makeshift home office in Los Angeles. Among other things, Rae, who was born Jo-Issa Rae Diop, wanted to cook healthier meals. To fall in love. To have a house with a pool. The board, I can’t help but notice when she Zooms me around the room, also has an HBO logo on it and the words “TV Writer.” You could say the thing worked. Rae has indeed fallen in love—she has an enormous diamond engagement ring, about which she deadpans, “I’m fully single.” And as for her TV career, the world has increasingly fallen in love with her.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going on the production side with the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, series star Jessica Szohr was teasing that Talla "has a lot to say in season 3"- and then we realized that two months had gone by. So now we're checking back in, and we think we've found a new "production update" friend in editor and co-producer Tom Costantino, who offers some interesting and intimate behind-the-scenes looks via his Instagram account. Here's a look at two updates from Costantino (one recent and a previous one worth checking out, followed by a tweet from MacFarlane where the series creator offers a shout-out to an important member of the team.