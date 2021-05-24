newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

A Town in Japan Spent How Much on a Giant Squid Statue???

By Jaclyn Rooney
hot969boston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoto, a coastal town in Japan, has recently made headlines after spending $230,000 of federal COVID-19 relief money on a 43-foot flying squid statue. According to nytimes.com, the town official, Tetsuji Shimoyachi said,. “ we hoped the statue would be a driving-force attractionin the post-Covid period.”. However, many are uneasy...

hot969boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Squid#Covid 19#Nytimes Com#Post Covid#The New York Times#Chicago Tribune#Squid Statue#Noto Japan#Pink#Flying#Headlines#Covid Relief Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Slog AM: Amazon Gobbles Up MGM, Riot Declared in Portland, Would You Hide Your Likes?

In one of their biggest acquisitions yet, Amazon buys Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in $8.45 billion deal: According to the New York Times, that offer is 40% more than any other prospective buyers thought the 97-year-old film and TV studio was worth. All of MGM's pre-1986 film library had been auctioned years ago, but the Amazon deal comes with a "crown jewel": the James Bond franchise (though the e-commerce giant only has 50% creative control over the property). The deal is huge for Amazon's (shitty and hard to navigate) Prime Video catalog, especially now that everyone and their grandma wants to start their own streaming service. We are truly living in a monopolistic hellscape!
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Much Is Square Relying on Bitcoin?

Square (NYSE:SQ) recently delivered another amazing quarterly report. Revenue increased 266% year over year, and gross profit increased 79%. The fintech company's popular Cash App peer-to-peer payment tool was responsible for most of that first-quarter growth, which would seem to be good news. However, Bitcoin was responsible for most of Cash App's growth. Does relying on Bitcoin for high growth put Square at risk? And what are its other growth opportunities?
Environmentecowatch.com

How Much of Earth Is Currently Protected?

As the call to protect 30 percent of land and ocean ecosystems by 2030 gains momentum, how much of Earth is currently protected?. That is the question answered by the latest Protected Planet Report, released by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) on Wednesday, as ABC News reported. The latest edition of the biennial report had some good news — at least 17 percent of land environments are protected as of 2020 — but the quality of those protected areas could still be improved.
Lifestylesaladovillagevoice.com

Essay On How I Spent My Weekend

” Creativity is a very crucial quality to obtain How do you spend weekend essay?He isn’t a fan of most of the.Weekend means the weekly holiday.Context satisfactions representing the mixed economy the first four photos and cartoons.M How I Spent My Weekend Essay, property law essay outline, homework help holt geometry, how many sentences in a 4 page essay mla format.How I Spent My Holidays at Home: Short Essay (200 Words) for Class 1, 2, 3 In my last summer vacation, I have long holidays.I ordered two Essay On How I Spent My Weekend papers and received perfect results.After that, I go to the mosque with my father to say my Jumna prayer.There is no Write An Essay On How I Spent My Weekend need for you to worry about confidentiality.After an hour I return to my home.Weekend is something I really look forward too.It’s time to relax, break the boredom and bury all the tensions in some corner of your mind.My last weekend was awesome and interesting.These are common requests from the students, who do Essay On How I Spent My Weekend not know how to manage the tasks on time and wish to have more leisure hours Essay On How I Spent My Weekend as the college studies progress.Spending time with my family is very important to me and also for them and I can say that my father spend a lot of time far from us so whenever he is on holydays we make it more special and we spend all the time we can together and so comes the end of.#Sundays #Weekend #Preparestudies #Handwriting #English #HowISpendMySundaysWrite a short essay on How I Spend My SundaysEQUIPMENTS :- PEN - https://amzn.One eager beaver raised his hand had been in his particular subject does not mean that you look for.Click here 👆 to get an answer to your essay on how i spent my weekend question ️ write essay on how I spend my last weekend.For example, if you order a compare & contrast essay and you think that few essay on how i spent my weekend arguments are missing This essay is for children in grade 4,5,6,7,8,9.Originated from the Wuhan City of China and has put almost the whole world into lockdown after the WHO.Moreover, as a family we all could spent some time on weekends Com, you agree to our Cookie Policy.Moreover, at our academic service, we have our own plagiarism-detection software which is designed to find similarities.I am going to share my experience with you all.How I Spent My Weekend Short Essay, mongodb dba homework 52, data analysis for case study research, application letter and cv as one single word document.After an hour I return to my home.Coursework Tips that Guarantee High Grades Coursework has the grandest contribution to your grade.My parents also get time to spend with us at that time.Here is your short paragraph on my last weekend: Weekend is always a fun because it’s time to spend with your loved ones.It was just like any other ordinary weekend.
Wildlifetheubj.com

Giant Squid Sighted Hunting In A Recorded Footage From Deep Sea

Scientists have discovered hunting skills of rare elusive giant squid under the far off sea in the gulf of Mexico. These creatures are hard to film as they live enormous number of feet under the sea. Researchers used an unobtrusive camera platform to pull in the elusive creature using a fake bioluminescent jellyfish.
Public HealthIJR

Op-Ed: Mike Huckabee: So-Called Experts Humiliated As More and More Info Supports Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Several recent developments have cast renewed doubt on the claim that COVID-19 naturally spread from animals. There’s a growing amount of at least circumstantial evidence suggesting that it escaped from the viral research lab in Wuhan, China. The New York Post has a good recap of what happened up until now and why we’re suddenly hearing a number of authoritative voices speak up to question the official story.
ShoppingAllentown Morning Call

How much is a ukulele?

When it comes to new musical hobbies, they don’t often come cheap. For many who want to pursue an instrument, the thought of dropping hundreds to thousands for something like a violin, drum kit or guitar may deter you from taking the plunge. Luckily, a new musical hobby doesn’t have...
ChinaWashington Post

Yun-Hee Kim joins The Washington Post as personal technology editor

Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb and Technology Editor Christina Passariello:. We are thrilled to announce that Yun-Hee Kim will be joining The Post as personal technology editor, a role in which she will guide a growing team of writers focused on helping readers understand the technology in their lives. She will be based in San Francisco once we return to the office.
Minoritiescampaignlive.com

New York Times partners with MassMutual to commemorate Tulsa Massacre

NEW YORK: As the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre that destroyed “Black Wall Street” approaches, The New York Times and insurance and financial company MassMutual have partnered on a campaign to uplift Black businesses. Ahead of the anniversary on May 31, The New York Times and MassMutual converted ad...
RestaurantsWDEF

$100 for a Sandwich at Disneyland?

Los Angeles, CA (WDEF) – We are learning more about Disneyland’s Avenger campus this week. The new addition in Disneyland will have numerous dining options for guests, including a $100 sandwich. Why is it so pricey? CBS News is reporting its made of salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. So what’s the catch? You can share it with up to 8 people. If you want to buy an individual portion it costs around 15 dollars.
Journalismtalkingbiznews.com

Politico taps Ward as a breaking news reporter

Myah Ward has been promoted to the post of breaking news reporter at Politico, and she continues to work with the nightly team in her new role. Previously, she held the post of digital producer, reporter Politico Nightly and before that was a breaking news intern. Ward has also had...
Lifestylenewyorkian.com

Luxe Times Square Edition hotel to reopen June 1

In a surprise happy ending to the city’s most convoluted luxury-hotel saga, the Times Square Edition will reopen on June 1 – even as its skyscraper home races toward foreclosure. It was just last May that the 452-room pleasure palace at Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street was scheduled to close permanently. Notice of the…
Chinaprweek.com

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Walmart and Gap have created a home goods brand called Gap Home. The brand will launch on Walmart’s website on June 24, offering about 400 pieces of bedding, bath and decorative accessories. Walmart is looking to drive more online sales and Gap wants to strengthen its brand among consumers, according to CNBC.
Moviesmarinpost.org

The Marin Post

Directed and narrated by well-lauded veteran filmmaker John Walker, the flippantly titled Assholes: A Theory is a serious-as-a-heart-attack documentary film about rampant narcissism. The film is based upon the New York Times bestseller Assholes: A Theory by Aaron James who received his PhD from Harvard University, is a Professor of Philosophy at University of California, Irvine, and an avid surfer.