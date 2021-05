AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man was found guilty in a series of cold-case rapes, one dating back to 2011. Prentice Smith, 45, of Anderson Avenue in Akron, was found guilty on Friday by a Summit County jury of the following charges: 5 counts of rape with sexually violent predator specifications and 4 counts of kidnapping, according to a release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.