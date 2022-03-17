ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 Best Pairs of Linen Pants for Men That Will Help You Catch That Perfect Breeze

By Jacorey Moon and Jamontae Hickman
 2 days ago

So you have a tropical vacation coming up in just a few weeks, but you can’t seem to get your outfits together. Of course, you want to go for the island boy vibe with the best Hawaiian shirt and best men’s huaraches , but summer style doesn’t stop there. Nope, you’ll still need the best linen pants for men. Yes, we’re referring to the pants that your old man used to wear. Not only are these 100% back in style, but they’re fashion-forward and aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Linen pants are typically made with a blend of cotton, elastic and linen. They come in multiple styles from slim fit to regular or straight fit. One of the best advantages of linen pants is the breeziness they provide while also making you look put together and polished. Plus, they just become softer every time you wear them, which is a win in our book. You can get linen pants in several colors that will entice your senses and make you not want to take them off while on vacation or during the warmer months.

So if you’re looking to create a stylish outfit for an upcoming vacation or are trying to be a trendsetter this summer, grab a pair of the best linen pants for men from down below.

1. COS Relaxed-Fit Drawstring Twill Trousers

BEST OVERALL

This pair of linen pants from COS will make the perfect pairing for your little getaway. They feature front slip pockets, a back patch pocket and an adjustable drawstring. The pants are made of a blend of organic cotton, lyocell and linen, creating the softest pair of bottoms you’ll ever feel. You’ll love the relaxed fit and tapered silhouette of these bad boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTF0C_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: COS Relaxed-Fit Drawstring Twill Trousers $89.00

2. Tommy Bahama Mahalo Bay IslandZone Flat-Front Pants

RUNNER-UP

Linen pants, but make them dressy. These pants from Tommy Bahama are the perfect option for anyone looking to dress to impress while still catching that breeze. They have a slim fit and come in three colors: maritime, beach sand and stone khaki. The pants pair well with a white button-up shirt, a nice blazer or vest if you’re looking to make a fashion statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqYpu_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Tommy Bahama Mahalo Bay IslandZone® Flat-Front Pants $125.00

3. Club Room Lined Pants

MOST RELAXED

If you’re looking for an airy option that will give your legs plenty of room to move and breathe, then Club Room has an option for you. This pair of linen pants for men has a simplistic design that will pair well with any top, making them super versatile. They have a regular, straight fit that prompts the wind to greet your legs with a breezy hug every time you walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbTSc_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Club Room Lined Pants $65.00

4. Todd Snyder Linen Sack Suit Trouser

BEST STRAIGHT-FIT

For an elevated take on linen trousers, this pair from Todd Snyder is the best choice. These pants were inspired by the elements of vintage style suiting, giving it throwback appeal. They are crafted from 100% Linen from Italian mill Lanificio Subalpino making them very durable and extremely soft. The pants have a straight fit and have a matching blazer if you’re looking to complete the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cThmr_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Todd Snyder Linen Sack Suit Trouser $348.00

5. Mango Slim-Fit Linen Pants

HONORABLE MENTION

These simple, yet nice pair of linen pants for men come from Mango, featuring front pockets and welt pockets with buttons on the back for that polished look. This slim-fit pant comes in four colors and adds a little zest to any summer outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMTWy_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Mango Slim-Fit Linen Pants $69.99

6. Perry Ellis Linen Drawstring Pants

MOST COMFORTABLE

If you want a pair of linen pants that provide an endless amount of comfort, then go with these bad boys. This option from Perry Ellis comes in four different colors that will speak to every person in whatever dialect they require. They feature all of the necessary features: off-seam besom pockets on the rear, rear-buttoned welt pocket, and a drawstring closure for maximum chilling. So, what are you waiting for? They’re calling your name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142zZh_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Perry Ellis Linen Drawstring Pants $89.50

7. Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Flat Front Linen Blend Casual Pants

EASY TO CARE FOR

Jos. A. Banks is known for impeccable tailoring, and these linen pants help to bolster that reputation. They come in a tailored fit that’s relaxed enough for a casual yet classy look. They are woven from responsibly grown fibers and come in a perfect neutral brown that will match most of the summer items already in your closet. Also, they’re machine washable — versus most options needing to be dry cleaned — and feature a relaxed drawstring design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byRdP_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Flat Front Linen Blend Casual Pants $69.00

8. Tommy Bahama Beach Linen Elastic-Waist Pants

BEST FOR THE BEACH

These linen pants for men from Tommy Bahama are perfect for anything the summer throws at you. They feature front off-seam pockets, rear buttoned welt pockets and a mix of cotton and linen for that extra organic feel. The pants have an elastic waist for a comfortable fit. Wear them to the beach, game days and even date nights for a little extra razzle-dazzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15W7FE_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Tommy Bahama Beach Linen Elastic-Waist Pants $115.00

9. Cubavera Men’s Drawstring Linen-Blend Pant

ANOTHER CONSIDERATION

Chances are that your dad wore a pair of linen pants like this during at least one of your family’s summer vacations when you were growing up. And honestly, the old man had great taste — at least with this category of clothing. This pair comes in 14 color options that will make you feel suave and relaxed. They feature front 1/4 top pockets, back button-through patch pockets and side slant pockets. So, grab your dad’s sandals, kick back and enjoy some rays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dE5YY_0a9YW9tP00


Buy: Cubavera Men’s Drawstring Linen-Blend Pant $41.07 (orig. $51.99) 21% OFF

