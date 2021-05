The energy world is changing. Oil companies like Shell are looking to transition to renewable energy resources. Mexico is buying Shell Oil's majority stake in a Deer Park refinery for nearly 600 million dollars. Shell and Pemex have run the refinery as a joint venture for almost 30 years. Industry analyst Phil Flynn, with PRICE Futures Group, says the move comes as oil and gas companies are facing a tough dilemma. On the one hand, many of them are looking to invest in renewable energy sources for the future. On the other hand, the use of fossil fuels isn’t going away anytime soon.