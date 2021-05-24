Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Director Apologizes for How Bad It Is
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launched in a pretty dire state. David Braben isn't just the CEO and founder of Frontier Developments, but he's also the director for the newly released Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. This new release allows players to fly down to the surface of planets, disembark from their shops, explore, and engage in on-foot combat if desired. It released on May 19 through Steam and is currently sitting at a "Mostly Negative" user rating. It apparently has a few issues.totalgamingnetwork.com