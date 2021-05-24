newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Arab woman gets kidney from Jewish man killed in Israel riot

By ISAAC SCHARF
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5aXg_0a9YOD3O00

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Jewish man killed during an eruption of Mideast violence has given new life to an Arab woman in bitter times.

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died May 17 after being pelted with rocks amid clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israel’s mixed city of Lod.

The ethnic violence was triggered by protests and clashes in Jerusalem that also ignited an 11-day Gaza War.

In Lod and other mixed cities inside Israel, groups of Arabs and Jews fought each other in the streets, torched cars and businesses, and savagely beat up anyone from the other side who crossed their path.

But after days and nights of war and ugliness, there was a rare moment of hope, when Randa Aweis, a 58-year-old mother of six, got one of Yehoshua’s kidneys after a 10-year wait.

He was registered as an organ donor; the Jewish man and the Arab woman were medically a match.

“I could not believe it,” she said in an interview Monday at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. “I’m telling you, I couldn’t believe it.”

“They saved me,” she said. “People say he was a good man, that he didn’t do any harm, so why was he murdered? ... That’s forbidden. There must be peace between Jews and Arabs, real peace.”

Israelis long accustomed to periodic unrest in Gaza and the occupied West Bank were shocked by the violence, which hit closer to home than at any point since the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising. At times, it seemed like the start of a civil war.

Israel’s Arab citizens, who make up 20% of the population, said the violence was rooted in longstanding grievances. They have citizenship, including the right to vote, but face widespread discrimination. They also have close familial ties to the Palestinians and largely identify with their cause, leading many Jewish Israelis to view them with suspicion.

“I share in the sorrow of the family of the late Yigal Yehoshua who was murdered in a lynch carried out by Arab rioters in Lod,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said when the death was announced last week.

“We will settle accounts with whoever participated in this murder; nobody will escape punishment,” he added.

Police have arrested several suspects in connection with the violence.

Aweis never met Yehoshua but she spoke to his widow on a tearful video call. She hopes to visit his family in person once she has recovered from the transplant.

“Yigal saved me, and as much as I say thank you to the family, to everyone, it’s not enough.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
44K+
Followers
46K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Jews#Palestinians#Arabs#Protest Riot#Inside Israel#Palestinian Violence#Israeli Police#Jerusalem#Ap#Jewish Israelis#Hadassah Medical Center#Man#Jerusalem#Gaza#Clashes#Mideast Violence#Uprising#Real Peace#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Protests
Related
ReligionScrubs Magazine

Muslim Doctor Saves Jewish Man from Attempted Lynching in Israel

Israel and Palestine are inching closer to war after several days of violence. Tensions were inflamed when Israeli police stormed a mosque in Jerusalem late last week. As both Palestinians and Israelis fear for their lives, one doctor is trying to rise above the fray. He was recently seen rescuing a Jewish man from an attempted lynching in a Muslim city in the region known as the Galilee.
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel’s security service takes over probe of Jewish-Arab attacks

Israel’s Shin Bet security service has reportedly taken over the probe of a surge of communal ethnic violence between Jews and Arabs from the national police, calling the clashes “terror for all intents and purposes.”. The Haaretz daily said it obtained documents showing that police handed over to the agency,...
Religionsdjewishworld.com

A Jewish Odyssey from Ethiopia to Israel and Back

From Africa to Zion: The Shepherd Boy Who Became Israel’s First Ethiopian-born Journalist; a memoir by Danny Adeno Abebe; Yedioth Ahronoth, Chemed Books; © 2021, translated from Hebrew; ISBN 9789652-012869; 404 pages including appendices and photo pages; Available on Amazon. SAN DIEGO — This is a remarkable memoir that takes...
Middle EastPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Hezbollah: Man killed at Israel border a member

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. BEIRUT — The powerful Lebanese Hezbollah says a young man killed by Israeli gunfire along the Lebanese-Israeli border was a fighter with the militant group. The man, 21-year-old Mohammad Tahhan,...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Jewish-Arab Asymmetries Lift Netanyahu

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the world's capitals in mid-May 2021 blamed the Israeli government for recent bloodshed in Israel and Gaza, and called on world leaders to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu into calling a ceasefire. Protesters emphasized the perceived power imbalance between Israel and Palestine. According to this view of the asymmetry between the two sides, Israel is a major economic and military power while Hamas-led Gaza is poor, weak and has suffered many casualties.
ProtestsYNET News

Jewish man hurt in Lod riots succumbs to wounds

A Jewish man who was seriously hurt in last week's riots in the central city of Lod has succumbed to his wounds, Shamir Medical Center announced on Monday. The man, identified as 56-year-old Yigal Yehoshua, was struck in the head with a brick thrown by Arab rioters and has become the first Jewish casualty in the ongoing nationwide civil unrest that broke out after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem. Police have yet to make any arrests.
Middle EastThe New Yorker

The Tensions Inside a Mixed Jewish-Arab City in Israel

Faten Alzinaty was heading to the community center that she manages in the Israeli city of Lod on Sunday morning when she noticed a familiar face. “Itzik!” she called out. A police officer wearing full body armor and carrying a semi-automatic rifle approached her, and the two embraced. “We missed you,” the officer told Alzinaty, who is Arab and has lived in Lod all her life. “What’s all this?” She scanned his getup. “It’s nothing; it’s for the camera crews,” he said. He smirked uncomfortably. “Take it off,” she told him, her smile slightly fading. “It’s way too hot.”
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Worst internal Arab/Jewish violence in decades

(JTA) — A rocket from Gaza killed a 5-year-old child in the Israeli city of Sderot, bringing Israel’s death toll to seven in its exchanges of fire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In Gaza, 83 people have died, including 14 children, according to Save the Children, an aid group...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s mixed Jewish-Arab cities are on fire. Here’s how put out the flames.

(JTA) — The horrific violence that has erupted over the past few days between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens came as a surprise to many. After all, haven’t we heard recently that the elected representatives of Arab citizens of Israel in the Knesset are the new kingmakers? And that in return for their support, the next government was to have made a serious effort to close the glaring socioeconomic gaps and address the significant challenges facing the Arab minority?
New York City, NYTimes-Herald

Arrests in Times Square melee over Israel; Jewish man beaten

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two dozen people were arrested as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed in New York City's Times Square and police were investigating the gang assault of a Jewish man as a hate crime, police said Friday. The melee on Thursday evening resulted in 26 arrests...
Middle EastBloomberg

After Truce, Israel Confronts Aftermath of Arab-Jewish Violence

Charred shells of cars hulked on the streets of a rundown neighborhood in the Israeli town of Lod, the aftermath of nights of deadly rampaging by Arab and Jewish citizens. Attacks by Arab and Jewish mobs -- spillover from fighting in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip -- claimed lives on each side and shook an uneasy coexistence in a country shaped by their conflict. Though the violence has eased, it’s left Israel confronting uncomfortable truths about its treatment of Arab citizens who account for about a fifth of the population, and raised profound questions about the kind of society it must become if it is to find peace.
Middle EastPalm Beach Interactive

After Israel-Hamas ceasefire, what next?

With Israel's government accepting an Egyptian ceasefire plan to end the Hamas-Israel conflagration, the question now is what should be done to prevent a future similar deadly scenario. No doubt, humanitarian relief should be delivered. And peace negotiations shepherded by the U.S. should resume. But, in a climate where animus...
Middle EastWSLS

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA – Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians killed in the...