The COVID-19 pandemic took the lives of many and snatched the livelihoods at the same time can only be curtailed with effective and universal vaccination. And, with the major vaccines in the market, the world is opening up but a major concern among medical experts have emerged about the possibility of administering a COVID-19 booster shot within a year. According to medical experts, it might be required for people who have already been vaccinated as soon as eight to twelve months after the second shot.