newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Integrative Providers Association ( IPA ) Endorses California SB 311 (Hueso): Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or "Ryan's Law,"

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Integrative Providers Association endorses California's SB 311 Ryan's Law AS-IS without providing any suggested amendments. WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Integrative Providers Association (IPA) endorses California SB 311 (Hueso): Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or 'Ryan's Law,' AS-IS, and encourage other California based members and organizations to follow suit and push Ryan's Law all the way through to Governor Newsom's desk for final approval and signing into law.

www.dallassun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hueso
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ipa#Health Care Policy#Health Policy#Sb 311 Ryan#The California Senate#Rn#Bsk#Communications Director#Cham#Governor Newsom S Office#Integrative Medicine#Senator Hueso#Senator Ben Hueso#Medical Cannabis Act#Integrative Solutions#California Patients#Ipa Director#Ipa Leadership#Compassionate Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Fast-Track Key Housing, Economic Development Projects in California – Streamlines California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Review

May 21, 2021 - SAN JOSE – Alongside state and local leaders in San Jose on Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) that extends expedited California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review for key developments and expands the streamlining process to include small-scale housing projects – boosting the state’s economic recovery with the creation of more housing and good jobs.
California StateBoston Globe

California, mon amour (still)

I’ve always loved California, and I still do. California-ism is matrilineal, inherited from my late mother, who was born in Oakland about a century ago. A friend of mine calls San Diego “Los Angeles for old people,” which seems harsh. There’s plenty of action here. The day I arrived, Mexican drug authorities raided a half-finished Tijuana-to-San Diego smuggling tunnel. The Drug Enforcement Administration has its own San Diego Tunnel Task Force.
Healthcannabisnewsworld.com

In Brazil ! …Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Wants To Suspend Injunction That Allows Abrace (Associação Brasileira de Apoio Cannabis Esperança) To Grow Medical Cannabis

Anvisa asks the Justice for a preliminary injunction that ensures the production of medicinal cannabis oils from Abrace Not satisfied… Read More….. The post In Brazil ! …Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Wants To Suspend Injunction That Allows Abrace (Associação Brasileira de Apoio Cannabis Esperança) To Grow Medical Cannabis first appeared on Cannabis Law Report.
Sioux Falls, SDGreenwichTime

South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates have convinced South Dakota voters that legalizing the drug for medical use is a good idea, but they are struggling to do the same with many of the state's physicians. A split between the state’s largest doctors’ association and medical pot proponents...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Employers Can Require Workers To Get Vaccinated, Government Says

Employers are legally allowed to require their workers get a Covid-19 shot, with some exceptions, the federal government clarified Friday, as many businesses clamor for more legal guidance as they move to reopen offices. Key Facts. The updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) confirms what many legal...
Lawlegalreader.com

Top 4 Issues in Health Law 2021

We are witnessing major changes that are being brought about after the tumultuous year that was 2020. To say that 2020 was a tumultuous year when it comes to healthcare would be an understatement. And, while each new year brings its own set of trials and challenges, 2020 was particularly hard on the healthcare industry.
Lawtucson.com

Letter: The Protect the Right to Organize (PRO)Act

Re: the may 19 article "PRO Act a threat to Arizona's economy." There is no better way to pit American against American than by creating and passing the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The local and U.S. Chamber of Commerce should be commended for opening discussion on this proposed, horrible law (PRO Act a threat to Arizona's economy, May 19, 2021). The authors could have further emphasized that this law would reverse all Right to Work (RTW) laws in the 27 states where RTW laws have been passed by legislatures and signed into law by Governors, including Arizona's. The PRO Act would ultimately compel all workers, including the lowest paid workers and independent contractors, to either join their union or forfeit their job. The right to not join a union should be no less protected than the right to join a union. Senators Sinema and Kelly should be encouraged to remain opposed to this divisive legislation.
HealthThe Tribune

Other Voices: Don’t let the legislature reduce your health care

Wannabe-woke legislative Democrats might wantonly reduce health care for typical, hard-working Colorado residents. Repeat: Politicians might vote this week to reduce the supply of health care. They will do so by deceptively claiming to help the poor and oppressed. If they vote to reduce health care for the many, know...
WorldNIH Director's Blog

Response to commentaries: The politics (and science) of cannabis law reform

Drug policy reform and the reclassification of cannabis in England and Wales: A cautionary tale. Pot, politics and the press--reflections on cannabis law reform in Western Australia. Medical marijuana: politics trumps science at the FDA. Drawing the line: issues of boundary and the homosexual law reform bill campaign in New...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Announcement of Intergovernmental Personnel Act (IPA) Opportunity Human Research Program Chief Scientist

Serves as the Human Research Program (HRP) Chief Scientist providing science leadership and expertise at the highest level with HRP, including providing scientific guidance and oversight for a broad biomedical research and technology development program directed toward the understanding of the effects of exploration space flight beyond low-Earth orbit on human health and performance.
Rockville, MDEurekAlert

Association for Molecular Pathology and Association of Pathology chairs call on Congress to pass the Verified Innovative Testing in American Laboratories (VITAL) Act

ROCKVILLE, Md. and WILMINGTON, Del. - May 18, 2021 - The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) and the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) commend U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for introducing legislation that would allow molecular pathology professionals to continue advancing and offering high-quality laboratory developed testing procedures (LDPs) for patient care. The Verified Innovative Testing in American Laboratories (VITAL) Act of 2021 would enhance transparency, preserve innovation, and ensure widespread patient access to essential medical services.
Washington Statetheorcasonian.com

Public health funding will improve service, outcomes in Washington State

OLYMPIA – Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Healthcannabusiness.law

Rod Discusses Delta-8 THC with The CBD Association (Video)

I recently discussed hemp-derived delta-8 THC with attorneys Matt Lewis and Morgan Davis of The CBD Association, a 501(c)6) nonprofit trade association that promotes strong and viable CBD and cannabinoid industries in the United States and internationally. A video of our conversation is below. Click here, here, here, and here to read more about delta-8 THC.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Study finds that physicians support pharmacy dispensing in order to expand access to medication abortion

Newswise — In a new study published online in spring 2021 and in the July issue of the journal Contraception, University of Chicago Medicine investigators and colleagues interviewed primary care providers in Illinois about their interest in providing medication abortion care and found that lifting FDA restrictions on mifepristone to allow pharmacy dispensing could normalize medication abortion, facilitate its use in primary care facilities, and address disparities in reproductive health access.
Industrydallassun.com

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's Flexi(R)-Pave Receives Endorsement by Major Florida Installer of Manicured and Pristine Properties

Florida Commercial Care Inc., continues to install KBI Flexi®-Pave in many of its customers properties, benefitting their client base for the short and long term. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) has been endorsed by Florida Commercial Inc., a highly regarded company established in Kissimmee Florida for over 25 years. With clients throughout the State of Florida, such as Publix, a major grocery chain and numerous other retail outlets, Florida Commercial Inc. have installed and continue to install KBI's Flexi®-Pave.