TV Series

MTV Teams with Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance to Produce Limited Series on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

By R. Thomas Umstead
nexttv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTV Entertainment Studios has teamed with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance to create a limited series based on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the company said Monday. MTV and Bassett Vance Productions have tapped playwright Nathan Alan Davis to write the series, which will follow the events that led to the burning by whites of the Greenwood district in Tulsa, which at time was considered the wealthiest Black community in the United States. The agreement marks the first project from Bassett Vance Productions as part of a deal made with MTV Entertainment Studios in 2020.

Courtney B. Vance
Angela Bassett
#Mtv#Race#Limited Series#Entertainment Series#Greenwood#Mtv Teams#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Mtv Entertainment Group#The Tulsa Massacre#Tulsa Race Massacre#Chief Creative Officer#June#Storytellers#History#Programming Review#Diverse Voice#Community#1921 Tulsa
