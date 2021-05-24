Integrative Providers Association ( IPA ) Endorses California SB 311 (Hueso): Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or "Ryan's Law,"
The Integrative Providers Association endorses California's SB 311 Ryan's Law AS-IS without providing any suggested amendments. WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Integrative Providers Association (IPA) endorses California SB 311 (Hueso): Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or 'Ryan's Law,' AS-IS, and encourage other California based members and organizations to follow suit and push Ryan's Law all the way through to Governor Newsom's desk for final approval and signing into law.www.albuquerqueexpress.com