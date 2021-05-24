newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJuanita Lucero, age 58, El Dorado, KS. Juanita Lucero of El Dorado, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 58 with her children and family by her side. Juanita was born on April 25, 1963 in Pleasanton, Texas to Simon and Frances Zepeda. She lived in Texas, Nebraska, and settled here in Kansas. She attended Circle High School and Butler Community College. She was married to the father of her children, Ernest Lucero, in 1984 in Amarillo, TX. Juanita was a hard worker all her life and worked in various places in El Dorado including The El Dorado Times Newspaper, Intrust Bank, Service Master, Lakepoint Nursing Home, and Pioneer Balloon Factory. She lived for her children and would give them and anyone her last dollar. Juanita enjoyed spending time with her sisters, kids, and other family. She was a lover of all genres of music. Her strong faith in the Lord was evident and she always shared how no matter what God was always there and was the rock of salvation. She loved her family and the Lord very much and will be greatly missed by all that know and love her, especially her children and grandchildren.

