Cynthia Murray, who turns 65 years this month, is a 20-year Walmart. associate in Laurel, Md. who puts in 32 hours in a four-day workweek. In February 2021, she got a 30-cent an hour raise boosting her hourly wage to $15.27. But even at that level, Murray can't afford to use Walmart's health insurance plan because visiting her primary care physician costs $80 out-of-pocket, let alone $300 for an MRI to look at her bad back.