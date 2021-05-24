What are the Best Companies Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiring Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

As El Paso is beginning to open up, businesses are hiring people to fill the demand from customers. After a year of dealing with the coronavirus, businesses changing their hours and temporarily closing, many workers had to be laid off.

Then the state of Texas is lowering the unemployment which may help fill the need businesses are facing. The Texas Workforce Commission announced the additional incentive from unemployment goes away the week ending June 26, 2021. Unemployment in El Paso is 7.8% as of March 2021 figures. This is down from a high of 14% a year ago when the coronavirus hit the city.

If you are unemployed or want to change jobs, this is the best time to do that as many companies are hiring.

These are the companies that are currently hiring in El Paso:

Sales Representatives

The Weiner Group

Horizon City, Texas

Pay - $1,500 per week

Part-time positions available

Job description.

Work here to control your income instead of someone else controlling it. Make your own schedule and work your own hours. Build your future instead of someone else's. Are you ready to earn what you are WORTH?

Apply here.

Security, Mission Support, Law Enforcement, Executives

Transportation Security Agency (TSA)

El Paso, Texas

Pay - $44,500 to $50,000

Apply here.

Job description.

TSA offers a wide range of career opportunities — whether you are an experienced business professional, recent high school or college, or transitioning military personnel or Veteran.

This video gives a brief overview of the El Paso job market.

Truck Driver

Aerotek Recruiting

Class A driver

Pay - $1,800 to $2,500 weekly

Full-time

Transportation provided.

1 year driving experience required.

Apply here.

Job description.

At Aerotek, they treat their drivers like family. They offer late model trucks to assure both your safety and comfort. They also offer flexible routes and weekly pay. If you are searching for a well established company that you can go the distance with, contact them today! Click here for more information.

National Driver placement

Pay $59,800 Up to $67,600

The company provides vehicle transportation for drivers.

Class A CDL driver with at least 1 year of driving experience required with verifiable tractor-trailer experience.

Apply here or call or text today 816-491-4401 or 918-500-5818.

Job description.

Drivers are picking up from a distribution center in El Paso, TX, and delivering ATVs to retailers and dealerships in nearby states.

Dedicated Regional Account. If you are looking for a fun, unique trucking job, good pay, you should check this out. Call or text today, start ASAP.

Virtual job fairs.

The pandemic and attending online job fairs have made these virtual job fairs more routine. Some jobs hiring include Whataburger, State Farm, and various other job fairs.

You can see the full list here.

Final thoughts.

These are jobs are going fast. So make sure you apply early to get your foot in the door.

When you have an in-person interview, make sure you dress your best. Be sure to dust off your resume and make updates where needed. Depending on the job, the hardest part is getting your foot in the door. Once you get past the interview, do your best at the job.

If these jobs do not suit you, there are other opportunities available on various websites. Other resources you can check for companies hiring are Indeed, USA Jobs, Work in Texas, LinkedIn, and El Paso Facebook job groups. There are many other sites including small businesses that are hiring. Companies are hiring in the El Paso area.

In this video, find out how to use the Work in Texas website.