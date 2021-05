For the third week in a row, the Colorado Rapids are well represented in the MLS Team of the Week. Winger Michael Barrios was named to the Week 5 MLS best XI thanks to his two assists in the Rapids’ 3-1 win over Houston on Saturday. The first came on Sam Vines’ left-footed strike to open the scoring in the 29th minute on a play that started with goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who also picked up an assist and made three saves as the Rapids earned their third straight win. Vines' goal is up for MLS Goal of the Week.