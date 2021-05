QUESTION: "How do the manufacturers know long-term effects?" - Rusty. ANSWER: "In general, side effects of a vaccine occur within seven days of receiving a vaccine and sometimes they occur up to six weeks after a vaccine, but it's extremely rare for any side effects of a vaccine to happen after that 6-week mark. And so all of the children in these trials have been studied for at least 8 weeks, many of them longer. At this point, millions of teenagers over 16, or 16 and older, have received the vaccine and so we have really reassuring data from all of that."