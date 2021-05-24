newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Masego Drops Five Smooth New Tracks With Release of ‘Studying Abroad: Extended Stay’

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt never seems like we have to go very long without hearing some exciting new music from Masego. The jazzy wunderkind closed out last year with the release of his insanely smooth Studying Abroad EP that marked a huge step forward in an already accomplished career. Well just in case that release wasn’t already enough, he’s announced the release of the deluxe edition, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which includes five impressive new tracks.

thissongissick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Of Music#New Music#Beautiful Music#Smith Westin#Teamarrr#Smith Westin#Extended Stay#Song#Romantic Relationships#Homage#Bars#Studying#Smooth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicratedrnb.com

Masego Announces Deluxe Edition of ‘Studying Abroad’ EP

It seems like Masego is remaining outside, announcing Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his 2020 EP. To go along with the announcement, the all-around musician has shared the TrapHouseJazz remix of “Mystery Lady.” It’s the first offering from the upcoming project. While the original featured Don Toliver,...
Musicyourdigitalwall.com

N TUSIO DJ Drops a New EDM Track ‘HERE WE GO FESTIVAL !’ With a Smooth Flow of Techno Beats

The wait of over a year is finally over, as the American EDM artist N TUSIO DJ released an exclusive EDM track for fans as a surprise gift. ‘HERE WE GO FESTIVAL !’ is now available on Soundcloud. It hasn’t been long since its launch, but it has already garnered global recognition and praise from its fans all over the world. It is mixed with groovy rhythms and downtempo, making it easily likable. It is yet another outstanding piece of psydub from the eminent electronic music producer. For this entrancing and positively upbeat latest music from the diverse producer, heavy descending bass work contrasts with the lightness of contemporary dance-pop.
MusicThe Quietus

Burial Releases New Track, 'Dolphinz'

It's the B-side to the producer's latest two-tracker for Hyperdub. Burial has released a new track, 'Dolphinz'. The song, which you can listen to just below, is the B-side to the producer's latest two-tracker for Hyperdub, which was first unveiled late last year with the release of other track 'Chemz'. The release now of 'Dolphinz' coincides with the full vinyl release of the two tracks, and follows on also from a split EP with Blackdown that Burial put out on Keysound last month.
MusicEW.com

BTS drop smooth new single 'Butter' — listen now

BTS have just released a new single, and it's so smooth they've called it "Butter." "Butter" is the English-language follow up to their megahit "Dynamite," which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard charts and went double platinum in March. Rolling Stone, which recently featured the Korean pop group on its...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

City Girls Release Magnetic, Club-Ready New Track, ‘Twerkulator’

Hip hop’s most exciting duo, City Girls, have returned with their long-awaited track “Twerkulator.” The song is out now via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. The club-ready standalone single is unapologetically City Girls, showcasing their unmatched confidence and a wily sense of humor over a punchy sample of the 80s classic “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force. The track’s release is accompanied by a new visualizer. For the last several months, a snippet of “Twerkulator” has seen a massive run on TikTok with over 1.2M+ Creates and 750 Million Views on the platform. Now, with the official release of the track available to stream, City Girls are primed and in serious contention for another song of the summer.
Musicourculturemag.com

Chloe Foy Releases New Track ‘Work of Art’

Chloe Foy has released ‘Work of Art’, the latest single off her forthcoming album Where Shall We Begin. Described as an “ode to the gig-going community,” the track comes off the back of the Gloucestershire-via-Manchester songwriter’s performance at last week’s The Great Escape. Check it out below. “For me, music...
MusicYour EDM

TroyBoi Drops Flavorful New Track Influenced by Travels, “Inspirado En Mexico” [LISTEN]

TroyBoi is always good for unexpected treats — and this time around, he’s bringing the flavor with some Latin inspiration!. His latest smooth, new track titled “Inspirado En Mexico” harnesses experimental vibes and escapism with unique instrumentation and unexpected growls. The producer’s knack for creating worldly music only grows deeper from real life experiences, and the inspiration for this one came directly from his recent time in Cabo San Lucas for Beach House festival.
MusicMetalSucks

Cloud Rat Release New Track “Mother Tongue ~ Glitter Belly”

Awwwww yeah: the consistently-excellent Cloud Rat have released a new track, “Mother Tongue ~ Glitter Belly,” via the consistently-excellent Adult Swim Singles program. The results, unsurprisingly, are excellent. The results are also sure to please Cloud Rat fans of all shapes and sizes: while a press release notes that the...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS drop smooth 'Butter' dance practice video

BTS have dropped their dance practice video for "Butter". In the dance practice video, BTS go over the smooth choreography for their latest all-English single. "Butter" is an energetic track meant to captivate listeners this summer with its captivating intro base-line and refreshing synth sounds, and it was written in part by BTS member RM.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Anabel Englund releases ‘Deluxxe’ cut of ‘Messing With Magic,’ adding five new tracks to formidable debut album

Anabel Englund‘s musical output has risen exponentially since the start of 2020, and 2021 has proven to continue this steep upward trend. The LA-based multi-hyphenate has turned in the “Deluxxe Edition” of her debut album, Messing With Magic, which features five new singles in addition to the ten previously released tracks on the original album. One of the new additions is soothingly atmospheric joint effort, “Waiting For You” alongside Yotto, which has been a fan-favorite from the duo. Other new additions include “Boogie All Night” with Dombresky, and “Don’t Say Goodbye (I’m Not Ready)”.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

half•alive Release Their New Single “Time 2” Along With Video

Long Beach based trio half•alive release their new song “TIME 2” along with a music video via RCA Records. “TIME 2” was produced by three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Adele, HAIM) and co-written with Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo). The music video was self-directed by the band and long time collaborators JA Collective. (Photo credit Brantley Gutierrez)
MusicArkansas Online

Listen Here! Five-Piece Offers Escapist Fantasy In New Release

The debut solo album from Riley Downing of The Deslondes, "Start It Over," dropped May 14 and prompted Uncut Magazine in the U.K. to describe his voice as "...like Johnny Cash with a hangover." Downing's ability to set gripping, evocative narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B,...
Musiccultr.com

SAYMYNAME & Henry Fong Join Forces Releasing New Track ‘Ragga Rave’

SAYMYNAME and Henry Fong join forces to produce their new single ‘Ragga Rave.’ This high-energy track is the artist’s first-ever collaboration, blending each individual’s distinctive sounds, to create a track full of heavy drops and good energy. ‘Ragga Rave’ has been categorized as a fan favorite after being played at...
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

Woo Yerin Releases New Track Titled 'Lonely Flower'

Singer-songwriter Woo Yerin, who first charmed audiences with her vocals in the "K-Pop Star Season 5" back in 2015, releases her new single "Lonely Flower." Woo Yerin managed to leave a strong impression on the Korean audiences as she finished sixth on the SBS reality competition show. She then temporarily stopped her activities to study in Japan. Woo Yerin returned in 2018 to release the songs "Please Hug Me" and "Fishbowl," confirming her return to the public.
Musicradiofacts.com

Claptone Shares New Track “My Night” Feat. APRE

Today Claptone has shared new track “My Night” featuring electronic indie duo APRE. Accompanying the track, Claptone has also shared an ’80s cult movie-inspired music video directed by Keith Musil. Watch and listen HERE. Just turn on “My Night” and – bam – you’ll be hit by a confetti-cannon of fun. As Claptone puts it: “If I had a surfboard this is one [track] I’d instinctively develop a desire to catch a wave to. It’s one of those that you instantly wanna listen to again after it ends and again after it ends and so on. I really love it with all of my heart.” “My Night” is co-produced with the almighty Stuart Price and has everything a proper hit requires, it’s sticky like superglue, and only slightly less addictive than a Netflix binge.
Brooklyn, NYHipHopDX.com

Sleepy Hallow Drops Two New Tracks Ahead Of Debut Album

Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow has been keeping fans busy with a handful of singles, but it looks like things are moving forward with his forthcoming debut album. On Wednesday (May 26), the Winner’s Circle member dropped “Chicken” and “Mi No Sabe” with accompanying videos. The two songs are intended to kick off the rollout for Hallow’s debut album Still Sleep?, which will be dropping on June 2.
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

Grand Rapids-based band drops new single ahead of album release

Lipstick Jodi, a Grand Rapids trio led by nonbinary songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Karli Morehouse, released their latest single “Don’t Wanna Know.”. The track will be featured on the band’s sophomore album “More Like Me” and can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music. The album is set to be released June 4.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Extreme Metal Legends PESTILENCE Drop Sinister New Track "Deificvs"

35 years into their career, Pestilence continues to evolve their sound and explore new corners of extreme metal. Their latest track, "Deificvs", is as ominous as it is blistering. Combining elements of a sound build over 3 decades, the track pulls together elements of thrash and death metal, with the cherry on top of ominous chants sprinkled throughout.
Musicthebrag.com

Producer/DJ GEM drops dreamy new track ‘No Ordinary Days’

Australian producer/DJ GEM has dropped the dreamy new track she penned in a Surry Hills room during lockdown, ‘No Ordinary Days’. Despite having been created during an undoubtedly challenging time, the track is filled with a joyous pop optimism that also pays tribute to GEM’S country-grown roots. In a statement,...
Bronx, NYupsetmagazine.com

The Bronx have dropped their new track, 'Watering The Well'

The Bronx have released another track from their upcoming new album. 'Bronx VI' will be released on 27th August via Cooking Vinyl, preceded by new single 'Watering The Well'. "'Watering The Well’ is equal parts rock n roll rendezvous and back alley Bronx beatdown! With an opening riff that doubles as a call to the wild," says vocalist Matt Caughthran, "and a rhythm section dirtier than the Detroit gutter, listening to this song after midnight will 100% get you arrested."