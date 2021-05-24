Masego Drops Five Smooth New Tracks With Release of ‘Studying Abroad: Extended Stay’
It never seems like we have to go very long without hearing some exciting new music from Masego. The jazzy wunderkind closed out last year with the release of his insanely smooth Studying Abroad EP that marked a huge step forward in an already accomplished career. Well just in case that release wasn’t already enough, he’s announced the release of the deluxe edition, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which includes five impressive new tracks.thissongissick.com