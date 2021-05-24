Elm St. Social Club Offers Retro-Themed Takeout at Findlay Market

Very professional have to say and overall a great and safe place - had it got the soul of DDC? No. Does it have to? Probably not tbh. The food and music was great, and it very much felt like Digbeth Dining Club. However, there was a few teething issues with various elements of the service. It’s table service only, but that relies on staff actually coming to the table, and It took half an hour before a runner came to take our first drink order. I don't know what the proper way of attracting attention is, but I don't think putting our hands up like we were back in school should be necessary to get a drink in! The drinks were served quickly afterwards and our food order was taken....leading to the second problem where payment was taken twice in error. Following this, only 4 of the 6 items we ordered were served, which again left us having to try and garner the attentions of the, admittedly very busy and stressed, runners. This was eventually resolved, with a ticketing issue being cited as the reason (although the missing orders were from the same vendor, but one of the other orders from the same vendor had been served). A similar issue occurred with the desert vendor where a side order of ice cream had not been served. To top it off we were approached a gentleman (who I presume was a staff member but never identified himself formally), who started questioning wether we should have still been at our table and asked to see our table ticket (which showed we still had another 45mins left).