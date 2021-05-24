newsbreak-logo
Elm St. Social Club Offers Retro-Themed Takeout at Findlay Market

Cover picture for the articleAs a child of the ’80s and ’90s and self-proclaimed sandwich aficionado, I have to ask: where has Elm St. Social Club been all my life? This retro-themed Findlay Market deli opened last fall to spread some joy during the pandemic. It should come as no surprise, then, that this creative takeout joint maximizes convenient social distancing. Breakfast and lunch orders (Elm St. Social Club is only open mornings and afternoons) are placed through the restaurant’s website. While you’re waiting to pick up your order, you can soak in the retro tunes and movie posters from the ’80s.

