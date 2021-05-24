newsbreak-logo
Market Insights Podcast (Episode 200)

marketpulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, we look at the G-7’s corporate tax plan, it looks like a preliminary agreement will arrive this week to set a minimum tax level. Should those transfer-pricing multinationals, Ireland, Singapore and the Netherlands be worried? We chat about AstraZeneca and Pfizer and the India strain of Covid-19, as well as the vaccine driven two-speed global recovery. We take a look at markets today and this week before revisiting our old friend Bitcoin after China fired another shot over the weekend.

