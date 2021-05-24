Market Insights Podcast (Episode 200)

GO Markets Pty Ltd was founded in 2006 in Australia. Currently, GO Markets provides a commission-based and spreads based trading account. It also offers CFD instruments such as forex, indices, shares, commodities. GO Markets holds an AFSL (Australian Financial Services Licence) from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). One of its subsidiaries, GO Markets Ltd, is licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Another subsidiary, GO Markets MENA DMCC, is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), UAE. GO Markets’ associate companies have an Investment Dealer Licence in Mauritius from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and in Seychelles, a Securities Dealer Licence from the Financial Services Authority (FSA).