On Friday, Chambers County School District announced the hiring of three new principals and a new director of federal programs. Langley Matthews (Eastside Elementary School), Allen Rose (LaFayette High School), Andrew Leak (W.F. Burns Middle School) were named new principals, according to press releases from the Chambers County School District. Former Eastside Elementary School Principal LaKeyda Burnett was named the system’s new Director of Federal Programs. Below is more on each of the hires: