Hispano-Suiza, Shadow Win at Amelia Island Concours

Tuesday and Thursday of this past week I took my old man out who was on vacation to try to get some fish. Unfortunantly, mother nature wanted to be difficult. After work on the outgoing tides we managed to find a couple spots tucked up out of the E/NE 15-20+mph wind, and soak some baits. We managed three 32'' reds and about a doz croaker. I'm not sure if it was the wind, moon phase, or some combination of the two, but the outgoing current was very weak this week. I believe this hindered the bite some. At sunset each day we managed to throw some artificial into an east bank with oysters. 14 trout (one keeper), and a lost slot red. Swim baits and top water bait of choice. #BossVossCharters.