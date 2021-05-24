Hispano-Suiza, Shadow Win at Amelia Island Concours
Considered one of the premier events in the collector car world, the Amelia Island Concours awards Best of Show honors in two categories, Best of Show Concours d’Elegance and Best of Show Concours de Sport. This year judges selected a 1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Cabriolet, owned by Jill and Charles Mitchell of Stuart, Florida, as Best of Show Concours d’Elegance; a 1974 Shadow DN4 entered by James Bartel of Key West, Florida, took top honors in the Concours de Sport.www.msn.com