Woman who refused to wear mask in viral clip at MBS on trial for similar alleged offence committed in 2020

By The Online Citizen
theonlinecitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman at the heart of a viral video clip in which she was seen arguing with a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) over her refusal to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands is currently being tried for a similar offence allegedly committed last year. Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, is...

www.theonlinecitizen.com
