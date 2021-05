Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Baby Driver) is frankly one of those directors who never misses. He knows film, loves film, is a student of film, and a teacher of film all in one! His kinetic style, attention to detail, and passion for the craft oozes out of every frame of cinema he directs, and the audience (and the state of filmmaking as a whole) is all the better for it. And whenever his name drops, much like that of Tarantino, Bong-Joon Ho, or Guillermo Del Toro, you can’t help but gasp in anticipation for what he’s going to do next.