NBA

Los Angeles Lakers: 2 reasons not to worry whatsoever about Game 1 loss

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game One of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 99-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
State
Arizona State
Person
Lebron James
#Western Conference#Playoff Series#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#Phoenix Suns Arena#Phoenix#Worry
NBAColumbia Missourian

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they'll...
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Los Angeles Lakers would easily handle the Suns in round 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns shoots againsst Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 and Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on May 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 position battles heading into the playoffs

Heading towards the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have more question marks than any other squad in the league. How will newcomers Andre Drummond and Ben McLemore perform on the big stage?. Outside of the headline-making issues, Frank Vogel has to consider which players will start, who will come off...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players With Everything to Prove in Playoffs

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) With the regular season meeting its end yesterday and the play-in tournament soon to follow, the long awaited reunion between the Phoenix Suns and the NBA playoffs is now just around the corner. Ending a 10-year drought, the Suns know exactly how much this moment means to their fans, even despite their unfamiliarity with the postseason atmosphere.
NBAPounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ regular season finale loss to the Suns

The second game of the Spurs/Suns back-to-back was closer, but the good guys’ starters could not match the output of the Suns’ second stringers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs in closing with 23 while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Spurs starters got some burn in the regular season finale while Patty Mills got to rest ahead of their play-in game in two days.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Closes regular season well

Saric scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's win the Spurs. Saric drew his third consecutive start and saw his minutes increase with the Suns resting some of their key players. His production wasn't all that notable, though he did close the season with at least one steal in three consecutive games. Saric averaged 17.4 minutes per game primarily backing up Deandre Ayton throughout the regular season, and he is likely to draw a similar role in the postseason.
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James Isn't Worried About The Los Angeles Lakers' Position In The Standings: "Let The Chips Fall Where They May. We're Ready To Go."

Despite their status as the reigning champions of the NBA, this Los Angeles Lakers team has struggled this season. That was mostly due to injury, and their recent game against the Indiana Pacers showed a glimpse of what they could do when healthy. LeBron James and Anthony Davis give you a chance against any opponent, and the addition of Andre Drummond gives them a former All-Star big man who is an elite rebounder.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Los Angeles Lakers host Golden State in play-in game

Problem is, technically, they're not in the playoffs yet — and they need a win in the play-in round, Wednesday or Friday if necessary, just to get back to the postseason and have a chance to defend their championship. James said he considers Curry the MVP of the NBA this season. He's eager to cross paths in a big-time moment with Curry and the Warriors once again, and said he'll take a playoff-game approach to the play-in.
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBANBC Sports

NBA Playoff Power Rankings 2021: Warriors rise with Lakers clash here

The NBA playoffs have arrived. The Association's final week was filled with twists and turns as very little was decided until the last day. Now, the real season begins. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers played with their complete collection of talent over the weekend, got a good health report from LeBron James, and looked like the immovable object we expected them to be when the season began. Unfortunately, their bad run of health has landed them in the play-in tournament with a date against the NBA's one-man unstoppable force in Steph Curry and the Warriors. The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2-seed Phoenix Suns in Round 1.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.