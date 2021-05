A four-story condominium building for residents over the age of 55 has been proposed for Park Ridge’s South Park area. A developer is looking to build the 24-unit, 40-foot-tall building at the northwest corner of Talcott Road and Fairview Avenue on a site that is currently used as a parking lot for employees of a nearby shopping center on the opposite side of the street, said Park Ridge Senior Planner John Carlisle.