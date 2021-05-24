newsbreak-logo
Study Reveals 24 Percent Of UK Consumers Plan To Buy An EV In The Next Five Years

Cover picture for the articleFord currently plans on electrifying its entire European lineup by 2030, or perhaps even sooner, following a massive investment in EVs. But such a move is contingent on car shoppers actually going out and buying electric vehicles, something that many don’t seem quite ready to do, according to several recent studies. However, a new study from the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the government regulator for gas and electricity markets in Great Britain, found that 24 percent of UK consumers plan to buy an EV in the next five years.

