Music

Riley Downing – ‘Start It Over’

By No Depression
No Depression
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy comes through loud and clear on Riley Downing’s debut solo album, Start It Over. Even in its most serious and somber moments — and also given the fact that it was recorded during a pandemic — it radiates with a sincere appreciation for life and living in the here and now. As Downing puts it in “Deep Breath”: “Try to get your head screwed back on tight / Take a deep breath — it’s gonna be all right.”

www.nodepression.com
Deep Breath
Musicedmidentity.com

Dive Into Zebbler Encanti Experience’s ‘Syncorswim’

Zebbler Encanti Experience delivers a soul-touching, multi-media affair over the course of the nine tracks found within Syncorswim. The duo Zebbler Encanti Experience, otherwise known as ZEE, sees visual artist Zebbler and producer Encanti fusing their respective arts to create an inspiring cerebral experience that fully embraces the senses of sight and sound. Their latest release, Syncorswim, strays from the throttle of heavy clamor Zebbler and Encanti typically deliver but creates a memorable journey.
Musicearmilk.com

Sweets is on the grind on "I'm Not Coming Home"

Manchester rapper Sweets goes for an experimental and nonconforming sound on his new release titled "I'm Not Coming Home." The hip-hop record is gritty and dark with its sizzling synths, crunchy rousing drums, and weird sound design that sounds like the score for a sci-fi horror flick. Sweets however find home within the production and come with all guns blazing as he delivers fiery bar with focused anger. As a rising act finding his way around the system, Sweets leaves nothing to chance and lets us know that he is going for gold and nothing is going to stop him.
MusicStereogum

Yola – “Stand For Myself”

Last month, British country-soul singer Yola announced her new album Stand For Myself, once again produced by Dan Auerbach, by sharing lead single “Diamond Studded Shoes.” We promptly named it one of the best songs of the week. And today, Yola is sharing the record’s title track. As she explains in a statement:
MusicStereogum

Half Waif – “Sodium & Cigarettes”

Nandi Rose, the ethereal voice behind Half Waif, announced her new album Mythopoetics last month. A batch of songs are already out, and this newest single, “Sodium & Cigarettes,” keeps up the momentum. It’s a breathtaking ballad that lingers in different states of consciousness: “In my dreams, we were flying/ Now we’re falling back.” It’s as transcendental as Weyes Blood or Sun June; it’s meant to be listened to alone in a vulnerable moment.
MusicStereogum

Molly Drag – “Flying Object”

Molly Drag, the project of Michael Charles Hansford, is riding the wave of lo-fi, Elliott Smith-like ballads that are powerful because of all of the empty space. Like Fog Lake or Palehound, the chords are simple and the lyrics are snippets of poetry. This music doesn’t condescend or ask too much of the listener, it just lets them be.
Beauty & FashionNME

Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’ review: a meditative pandemic-induced experiment

If the emergence of ‘cheugy’ fashion or TikTok debates over ‘fifth-wave’ emo weren’t enough to remind you, adulthood is well and truly afoot for millennials. If you can remember the glory days of indie discos and Skins parties, there’s every chance that your mid-30s are beckoning, or that you might be raising children of your own. Time comes for us all, no matter how many “surely that can’t have been 20 years ago?” exclamations you find yourself making.
MusicStereogum

Squirrel Flower – “Flames And Flat Tires”

Indie rock singer/songwriter Ella Williams, aka Squirrel Flower, has released another single from her forthcoming album Planet (i). “Flames and Flat Tires” is an all-too-relatable song about driving too fast in a car that’s on the brink of collapse: “Flying down the road in/ Flames and flat tires, baby.” Well, obviously it’s about more than that, but still, that’s a familiar feeling. Towards the end, it becomes a self-empowering anthem: “But I’m getting back on track soon enough/ And you better watch out for me!”
MusicMitchellrepublic.com

Woster: When learning music is a session, not a lesson

My kid sister had an interesting question the other day: If our grade-school piano teacher had let us choose our own music, would we have continued with lessons?. Would we, she asked, have kept playing if the teacher had let us pick songs by Elvis or Carl Perkins or Crosby, Stills and Nash? The question, by sibling email, came on a day when Nancy and I attended a granddaughter’s piano recital and when my kid sister and her husband prepared to watch two grandchildren play recital pieces. Pondering the question brought back painful childhood memories, and it really didn’t take long to send back an answer.
Musicwestplainsdailyquill.net

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
New York City, NYbigtakeover.com

A Short Conversation with Sugar Loaf Walker

I always like to start with a bit of background, so can you tell me a bit about your musical journey from your earliest days to where you are today?. Sugar Loaf Walker: I grew up in Chennai, a city in southern India. One of my earliest musical memories was listening to 20 Golden Greats by The Shadows from my father’s modest record collection. I still love that record and did a version of Wonderful Land in 2009. My parents wanted me to learn a musical instrument, so I chose the guitar and took a few lessons. Even though I was fascinated by the instrument I was not interested in the songs the teacher was making me learn, so the lessons ended abruptly. Later when my musical tastes evolved, I picked up the guitar again and tried to teach myself the songs I enjoyed listening to. I discovered blues through Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan, jazz through Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and rock through Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Pink Floyd to name a few. I also learnt Indian classical (Carnatic) music on the violin for a year which has a lot of similarities with jazz in terms of melodic structure and improvisation. I started forming bands with my schoolmates and friends, taking part in local College Band competitions. I moved to London in 2004 and spent my first earnings on a proper electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, which I purchased in New York en route to visiting my brother Arjun who had moved to the US by then. That’s the Strat you see on the cover of Benign Penny. I joined a rock band called Tallahassee Jacknives, touring the London Pub circuit, and then played in a rockabilly band in Bangkok before moving to Amman.
Entertainmentthefortyfive.com

The Unsung – Tina Bell invented grunge

Confession time: I only found out that Bam Bam existed about two months ago while researching for an interview with TJ Miller, co-director of Tina, the fabulous, fascinating and emotionally scouring documentary about Tina Turner, a film which showed the singer as a rock’n’roll phoenix, rising from the ashes of an abusive relationship to become one of the most in-demand talents in the world. While reading up on TJ it became clear that rock’n’roll was in his genes, his parents having been in a band that, of the few people who still remember them, almost all claim that they pretty much invented grunge.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: How Flara K Reinvented Their Songwriting Process And Rediscovered Their Confidence

While some folks are blessed with the ability to crank out amazing songs left and right, most songwriters are well-acquainted with a pesky little thing: self-doubt. Whether it’s from putting too high of an expectation on yourself or from trying too hard to make whatever you think people want you to make, self-doubt—and its friend, writer’s block—can be debilitating creative setbacks.
MusicAmadhia

Manja Ristić Finds Emotional Weight In Humble Field Recordings

From its origins as an ethnographic practice in the ’40s and ’50s, to its popularization in the 1970s by way of Bernie Krause’s legendary soundscapes, to its continued proliferation today, the universe of “field recordings” has expanded considerably over the past century—not only in terms of construction, but sophistication. High-tech recording equipment, broad soundscapes, and exotic backdrops are the new norm. To listen to most contemporary field recordings is to experience nature’s might in maximum definition, divorced from emotion.
Visual ArtRecycled Crafts

Rock Painting Ideas For Kids

This vast collection of 19 painted rock tutorials and ideas are just absolutely amazing. Not only are they creative, but they’re also fast and super easy for kids to do in their spare time. Some just look cool, and others contain messages to make your day. Either way, we’re sure you will love this collection! We highly recommend using Paint Pens.
Sportsthecricket.com

POEM: Nothing is Too Small Not To Be Wondered About

Or, if there is, if there’s room for him. It’s fall. Romance is over. Still, he sings. through the tiniest crack under the door. Then the house grows colder. He sings slower and slower. Then, nothing. This must mean something, I don’t know what. But certainly it doesn’t mean. he...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Papa Khan clocks in ‘Disabled’ for ‘Malignant Vol.2’ label showcase

Just six months after the release of Papa Khan‘s Blossom EP comes a ravishing new track on MARUADA‘s Malignant Vol.2 titled “Disabled.” Having first aired during the Indonesian producer’s opening performance for MARUADA during the Bassrush-hosted Malignant label showcase on Insomniac TV in September 2020, the single introduces a strain of new styles and sounds for one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021.
Theater & DanceRevolver

Periphery's Misha Mansoor: Dream Theater "Absolutely Changed My Life"

Shop for Revolver-exclusive vinyl — including Dream Theater's The Lost Not Forgotten Archives - Images & Words, Live in Japan, 2017 (cobalt vinyl 2LP) and The Lost Not Forgotten Archives: A Dramatic Tour Of Events - Select Board Mixes (apple red 3LP) — via our store. Quantities are extremely limited — order now before they're gone!
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

New Podcast Celebrating Fanfiction Begins With a Focus on Zelda

While fanfiction has been a part of the internet since its inception, it has not always been regarded very highly. Recently, one of Zelda Dungeon’s own writers, Alexandria Weber — who goes by the pen name fatefulfaerie — decided to create a podcast with several friends in the Zelda community called Behind The Fic with two main intentions; the first intent is celebrating fanfiction as a whole, while the second is reassuring writers that their fanfic works should be as respected as any other form of writing.