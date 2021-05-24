Afternoon Delight: Time Lord convinced Nets fans it was the 1970's
Robert Williams and those sneaky time traveling super powers of his. Somehow Time Lord had the time to set an NBA block shots record in Game 1 and trick Nets fans that it was the 1970's. As you can see from these fans at the game Saturday night, they were there to root for Dr. J and and the OG ("Original Gangster") Nets. Definitely heard fans shouting the name "Erving." Even the TV announcers kept saying things like, "Erving with the dish to Harden," and "Erving with the cross over."www.celticslife.com