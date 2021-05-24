Afternoon Delight: Time Lord convinced Nets fans it was the 1970's

Paul had seven assists in the Suns’ win over the Trailblazers, making it his 19th consecutive contest with five or more assists in a game. He has been in solid form this month, doing a little bit of everything to ensure the team remains competitive and ready for the post-season. Paul has a high floor that he usually operates from night to night, making him a great cash game play. If considering him for GPPs, you may want to consider other options around his price point to ensure you are rostering the fantasy asset with the highest upside possible.