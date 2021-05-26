Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ekingwrites

How To Tell If The Person You're Dating Is A Bit Too Much Fun

Posted by 
Ekingwrites
Ekingwrites
 16 days ago

If they're only in it for a good time, they may not be around for a long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e6e3_0a9Xq0av00
Good timesImage by author via Canva

Everyone remembers the Friends episode with "Fun-Bobby." Monica was dating a guy that was super fun and chill. Everything was going great until they realized he was an alcoholic.

While the premise makes for prime-time hilarity, in real life, it's not so funny.

How do I know?

When I was 27, I dated my very own Fun-Bobby.

He was burly, sweet, and unpretentious. He'd sit at my bar, and we'd chat all night.

After I finished work, we'd go back to his place for a few cocktails.

I was a hard drinker back then, and my claim to fame was that I drank everything neat and could go shot for shot with any guy in the room.

I was happy to meet someone who could keep up with me.

I'd get blackout drunk regularly, but it never occurred to me that it was anything more than being a young musician living the dream.

It was my "thing," part of my edgy persona.

For six months, I "dated" this guy who never introduced me to his kids or any of his friends. I'd go home with him after my shift. We'd drink, pass out and then have breakfast in the morning — but never anything beyond that.

It took me six months to realize that he was an alcoholic, and his drinking was more than just a bit of fun.

If you like a cocktail or two, and you're super social, these "fun Bobby" types can easily slip under your radar.

In the spirit of saving you 6 months, you can never get back. Here's a list of things I noticed this guy could and couldn't do.

P.S. If you notice you do a bunch of these things, you might be the Fun-Bobby in your relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNUv1_0a9Xq0av00
Cocktails for allImage by author via Canva

How to tell if someone is a Fun-Bobby (or Fun-Barbie):

  • He doesn't want to do everyday stuff with you: He doesn't want to go to dinner or a movie. He doesn't want to have coffee or sit around and hang out without cocktails involved.
  • He doesn't show up to do things that don't involve alcohol: He might say he'll meet you for coffee or come to your parent's house for dinner, but when the time comes, he cancels or just doesn't show.
  • He's not so fun in real life: When you're out drinking, he's super fun, funny, attentive, and affectionate. When you're just doing regular stuff with no booze involved, he's moody, defensive, aggressive, and preoccupied.
  • He shows up at the end of the night: If you work in a bar, he'll come for a few drinks at the end of the night (probably already drunk) and wait for you, but he won't meet you after your day shift. If you're at a club, he says he'll come out with you and your friends but keeps you hanging on until the very end of the night, showing up just as it's time to leave.
  • If he stays over, he'll do hangover activities but nothing beyond that: He's always up for breakfast and a little hair of the dog, but as soon as the buzz wears off, he's gone.
  • He won't socialize with your friends: If you're having a movie night, Oscar party, or birthday party for anyone he doesn't know, he won't come. If you're having a dinner party with a civilized amount of drinking (think one or two glasses of wine with dinner), he won't be attending.
  • Your activities with him center around drinking, and that's it.
  • He won't introduce you to his family.
  • He won't meet your family.

If you want lasting love or a real relationship, the partier in your life probably isn't your best bet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW6kN_0a9Xq0av00
Happy couple laughingImage by author via Canva

When I was a serial partier, I wasn't good relationship material.

I didn't understand why I couldn't attract a nice, normal guy, but in retrospect, I know exactly why that was.

It was because I wasn't stable or happy.

I was pretending to cool so I'd have an excuse to self-medicate with impunity.

Anybody healthy could see that and kept their distance.

Someone who self-medicates that much is probably trying to mask some pain or trauma in their life and isn't ready to face it.

Although unconditional love is healing (my own husband has been the most significant healing influence in my life), it's a catch 22. That person needs to start their own healing first before you can be part of it.

If you get involved with someone out of control because you want to fix them, be careful.

It's more likely they'll mess you up than you'll fix them.

Even if they're on a healing journey, that doesn't necessarily mean they're ready to open themselves up to the love you have to give.

So if you have a fun Bobby or Barbie in your life, the best thing to do might be to walk away and save yourself the heartache.

Because the sad fact is Fun-Bobby isn't much fun unless he's partying.

Ekingwrites

Ekingwrites

14
Followers
51
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Musician, writer, toddler wrangler. Author of "How To Be Wise AF" guided journal available on Amazon as well as "The Automatic Parent" due out in Feb. 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#A Good Time#Fun Time#Fun Things#Funny Stuff#Family Fun#Cool Stuff#Friends#Allimage#Oscar Party#Canva Everyone#Dating#Everyday Stuff#Regular Stuff#Drinking#Dinner#Prime Time Hilarity#Cocktails#Wine#Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
Ekingwrites

Your Second Date Is The One That Really Counts

It's more important than you think. You've met someone, and you like them. You made it through that dreaded first date, and it went pretty good. Now you're ready for another. So it's time to call in second date you.
Lifestylesummervilledream.org

Too Much Fun

We just have the best time at DREAM. Look froward to seeing everyone at Third Thursday, Adventure Weekend and Sweet Tea events.
Relationship AdviceFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

In-person dating: How to overcome dating fears, find love

As more people get vaccinated and lifestyles begin to return to normal, singles are questing how to get back to in-person dating. Local matchmaker, Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share advice on how singles can overcome their dating fears and find love.
Joplin Globe

Marti Attoun: Finding what you're good at and having fun doing it

We’re all good at something, whether it’s sewing sundresses for pet chickens or explaining how cryptocurrency differs from air. Anyway, that’s what happiness experts tell us in bestsellers written by their ghost writers. And you’ll really be on top of the world if you figure out how to make a living doing what you do best.
Relationship Advice1051thebounce.com

Ways to Tell if They’re About to Break Up With You!

Wouldn’t it be great to know a breakup is coming weeks in advance?. You could start getting your Tinder ready again, start moving out your clothes, and maybe avoid the depression period entirely. But since your partner isn’t going to give you a two weeks notice on your relationship, it’s...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These 21 Lazy Date Ideas Make For An Unexpectedly Good Time

Who doesn't love lazy days? Oh, wait, I mean self-care days — days when you shut yourself off from school or work and enjoy doing absolutely nothing besides watching TV and peeling face masks. Lazy days are especially fun when you can convince your partner to join you in hibernation, but even the laziest folks get tired of Netflix and chillin’ after a while. If you’re in need of lazy date ideas that extend beyond the four walls of your dorm room or apartment (and that don’t require too much effort), then I’ve got you covered.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

How to Tell If a Shy Woman Likes You

While I didn’t spend much of my life woefully shy (having a lot of guy friends can embolden you), I’ve known so many women that were and still are. They’re pretty easy to spot: head down, shy smile, those furtive cutaways. I once watched a shy gal at a wedding blush crimson and stammer through half a sentence before turning and fleeing from the dance floor.
Posted by
Diana Bernardo

Why Dating Wrong People Is Not a Waste of Time

I must admit it: I have a few failed relationships on my portfolio already. But I don’t regret any of them. One idea that always both intrigued and enraged me was the notion that being in a relationship with someone who is not “the one” is a waste of time.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are The 4 Times It's Actually Not Weird To Text Your Ex

Some of life's most perplexing questions — like, "Why is the sky blue?" "Is there a god?" and "Should I text my ex?" — only hit us when we're completely alone. Picture this. You've just finished watching New Girl on Netflix for the 12th time, and you realize that you have a lot of time to yourself now. Like, a lot of time. Now, there’s nothing wrong with more time to yourself, but it does have the habit of putting most of us in a reflective mood. And that kind of reflection can, on occasion, lead to a rom-com style daydream of you and your ex.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

7 Obvious Signs Your Crush Likes You, So Ask Them Out Already

Rant time! Nobody wants to get their heart broken these days, and it's making people so evasive with their feelings. But there’s no reward without risk, and if you don’t tell that special someone how you feel, then you may miss out what could be a beautiful relationship. If you’re hoping to minimize that potential risk, there are certain signs your crush likes you back, and looking out for those signs can help you feel more confident approaching your crush. Even though there’s nothing wrong with confessing a potentially unrequited crush, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of knowing your affection is reciprocated before you make a move.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

You can tell a lot about a person from their food secrets

Comfort Eating, our restaurant critic’s new weekly podcast, is a fascinating, funny glimpse behind closed doors. What are the snacks that see her celebrity guests though tough times?. My new Guardian podcast, Comfort Eating, in which I talk to famous folk about their food secrets, is my dream opportunity for...
Posted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Are You With the Wrong Guy? 10 Ways to Tell...

There’s no doubt about it: Cupid can be stupid. What else would explain the many hits and misses made in matters of the heart? Not to mention all of the “false starts”. - You meet a guy you have great chemistry with, but he’s a compulsive liar.
Relationship Advicehauterrfly.com

10 Reasons I Love Being Able To Talk About Anything With My Partner

Clubs are fine but don’t you just love the dates in which you are sitting across each other, drinking, eating and talking your heart out? The good part is when it’s late enough, several of these places have people dancing around their tables so you get the best of both worlds! Conversation are really important when it comes to bonding. In fact, I am gonna let you in on a little secret – a good conversation on a lazy afternoon with bae can totally turn me on. Actions speak louder than words but the latter are soothing like a love song! A partner that’s like a human journal to you is so amazing.