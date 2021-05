One of the unsung joys of pregnancy is that food tastes so incredibly good, especially those tasty treats that you’re craving. Unfortunately, the love affair with food can be short-lived, because when you’re pregnant, your OB/GYN will give you what feels like a laundry list of items that are okay to eat, and others that you should absolutely avoid. One of them is the hot dog, a true summer staple. So, if you’re fiending for a frankfurter, is it safe to eat hot dogs during pregnancy? The answer is kind of complicated.