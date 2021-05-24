newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Dion: Don’t go back to work

By Marc Dion
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 14, my father, who’d pretty clearly had a few drinks, came home and told me he had great good news. “I got you a job,” he said. It was a dishwashing job. It paid $1.25 an hour and was in the restaurant attached to the bar where he’d been drinking.

www.lowellsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Americans#Gypsies#Creators Syndicate#Line#God#Washing Dishes#Cheese Popcorn#Wages#Thunder#Socialists#Baseball Games#Government Money#Drinks#Drinking#Visit Www Creators Com#Mar A Lago Florida#Romany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Is There A Shortage Of People Willing To Go Back To Work?

This pandemic sure has turned many lives around. First, who would have thought that something like this would ever happen, especially in our lifetime? Not me. I remember learning in school about viruses that have plagued humans in the past, but to think that it could still happen really has become an eye opener. And without a cure as it began to spread worldwide.
Jobs959theriver.com

The going back to work “PooP” story is right here!

I don’t poop at work…so my problem goes beyond this story, and no, I am not working on my problem. Check it out below. This isn’t one of the usual perks you hear about working from home . . . but it’s definitely a significant one. You get to use your own TOILET.
Connecticut StatePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Connecticut Ready to Pay $1,000 to People Who Go Back to Work

If you live in the State of Connecticut and are unemployed, Governor Lamont has devised a program to help you out called "Back to Work CT." Here's how it works. If you've been a long-term unemployed Connecticut resident and you're thinking of going back to work, the State of Connecticut is offering to pay the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers a $1,000 signing bonus as an incentive to become a member of the workforce once again.
Mental HealthWSJM

Many Face Anxiety About Going Back To Work

If you feel anxious about going back to the office or back to school after being at home because of the pandemic, you’re not alone. Day One for Oakland Family Services Director Andrea Orsini told Michigan News Network people need to acknowledge that anxiety is normal. “People are struggling with...
Georgia StatePosted by
CNN

Before Tulsa, this Georgia county banished nearly all Black residents

Forsyth County, Georgia, was home to over a thousand Black residents in the early 20th century, including some who owned hundreds of acres of land. The death of a White teenager and the lynching of a Black man upended the community, causing ripple effects that people are still reckoning with today. CNN Films’ “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street” airs Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m ET.
Anderson, INWashington Times-Herald

Preschools struggle to find staff so others can go back to work

ANDERSON — When Jeremy Nussbaum and Melissa Ford went looking for a day care slot at Park Place Children’s Center for their toddler, Bennett, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic they were placed on a waiting list. With 35 staffers and 113 children, they had to wait their turn and find...
Economyboldtv.com

Why Aren’t People Going Back to Work? Blame Both Corporate and Public Policies

Have you seen the ever-increasing number of help-wanted signs lately? The closed drive-thru lanes, abbreviated hours, overworked wait staff and slow service? Especially here in the Sunbelt, demand seems to be growing much faster than the workforce. The apparent “labor shortage” is making headlines, and – as expected – people disagree about why businesses can’t find employees. Many conservatives blame government unemployment assistance, while many liberals blame inadequate wages and working conditions. It’s probably a combination of both factors, and not listening to what each side has to say isn’t helping anyone.
Fort Lauderdale, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

They say the unemployed don’t want to work. That’s not quite true.

Florida’s move to strip away people’s federal unemployment benefits appears unlikely to drive packs of workers back to low-paying jobs, especially at restaurants and tourist destinations. There is limited evidence to prove the prevailing political argument that workers are staying home in droves to collect free money. In reality, many...
Colorado Statecpr.org

Hiring Bonus: Colorado Will Pay People To Go Back To Work

Colorado is offering to pay unemployed people to go back to work. The new Jumpstart grant program will give $1,600 to eligible workers who get new jobs in May or $1,200 who find jobs in June. To qualify, workers need to have been on unemployment in the last six weeks, verify their identity through a third-party vendor, and stay at a new full-time job for eight weeks to claim their full benefit. The money would come in two payments later in the summer.
Bossier City, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Should the State Give $1,000 to People to Go Back to Work?

John Kay from Louisiana's Pelican Institute talks about the proposed legislation that would give Louisianans $1,000 to go back to work. Republican House lawmakers recently introduced the idea that would give Louisiana residents currently on unemployment as much as $1,000 to find a job. But workers would also agree to temporarily give up their jobless benefits.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beacon Hill considers paying jobless to go back to work

BOSTON — This weekend, COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, but ‘Help Wanted’ signs still stubbornly hang in the windows of many businesses. Massachusetts Republican Senator Ryan Fattman has introduced an amendment to the state budget calling for $1200 bonuses, paid in three installments, for jobless people to go back to work.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

More Calls to Pay Minnesotans Bonuses to Go Back to Work

ST. PAUL -- A group representing small businesses in Minnesota is asking the legislature to give jobless Minnesotans a two-thousand-dollar bonus -- if they stop taking the 300-dollar-per-week extra federal unemployment benefit, go back to work, and stay on the job for at least 90 days. National Federation of Independent...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Here are the 24 states that will soon drop the $300 weekly unemployment benefit

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Jobless Nebraskans will no longer receive $300 enhanced weekly unemployment payments beginning June 19. That announcement means that nearly half of U.S. states will soon drop the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
JobsTimes-Republican

Don’t go back to work!

When I was 14, my father, who’d pretty clearly had a few drinks, came home and told me he had great good news. “I got you a job,” he said. It was a dishwashing job. It paid $1.25 an hour and was in the restaurant attached to the bar where he’d been drinking.
JobsPosted by
Daily Herald

No rush to go back to work

When I was 14, my father, who'd pretty clearly had a few drinks, came home and told me he had great good news. "I got you a job," he said. It was a dishwashing job. It paid $1.25 an hour and was in the restaurant attached to the bar where he'd been drinking.
BusinessBowling Green Daily News

It’s time to go back to work

The 1971 hit song “Signs” by the Five Man Electrical Band included the famous lyric, “And the sign said ‘Long-haired freaky people need not apply.’ ”. These days, businesses might not be so selective. The “help wanted” situation in this country is getting bad, and it’s no less a problem...