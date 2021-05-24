Dion: Don’t go back to work

Have you seen the ever-increasing number of help-wanted signs lately? The closed drive-thru lanes, abbreviated hours, overworked wait staff and slow service? Especially here in the Sunbelt, demand seems to be growing much faster than the workforce. The apparent “labor shortage” is making headlines, and – as expected – people disagree about why businesses can’t find employees. Many conservatives blame government unemployment assistance, while many liberals blame inadequate wages and working conditions. It’s probably a combination of both factors, and not listening to what each side has to say isn’t helping anyone.