Sales took a nosedive, and what cash was spent rewarded the manufacturers that have been pivoting to elastic waistbands. Tie-dye enjoyed a short resurgence as people searched for activities they might do within the safety of their driveway. The most viral garment of 2020 was the “nap gown,” which is just a nightgown putting on airs. As adorning the physique obtained boring, the style industry went from making billions of dollars a year predicting what individuals would put on sooner or later to anxiously learning what little clothing folks have been shopping for in the never-ending current. Most designers journey several times a year to commerce and fashion reveals to be taught concerning the latest tendencies.