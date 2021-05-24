newsbreak-logo
Attack on Titan Gets Guinness World Record for Titan-Sized Manga Volume

By Jacob Parker-Dalton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlongside being one of the highest selling and most influential series of all time, the Attack on Titan manga by Hajime Isayama can add one more accolade to its collection: the fact that it now has a Guinness World Record. Back in March, Kodansha announced that they would be releasing...

Comicsbelloflostsouls.net

‘Attack on Titan’ Eren Yeager’s Titan Form Now Comes in Recycled Tire

The things you can do with bicycle tires are endless. The Attack on Titan original manga has been adapted into a super-popular anime, and a pair of live-action movies. In simple terms, the series centers around giant monsters that don’t seem to need food but instinctively attack and eat humans on sight.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Alters Manga Finale with Surfaced Extra Pages

If you did not know, Attack on Titan is going through some big changes right now. The anime is slated to end next year following its comeback, but the manga has already closed. Or at least, that is what we thought until Kodansha confirmed new pages were going to join the finale. Now, it seems the content of those pages has surfaced online, and Attack on Titan is ready to shake things up.
ComicsTVOvermind

The Titans From Attack on Titan are Brought to Life in the Real World

When viewed in Attack on Titan, the gargantuan beasts known as Titans appear insanely big and look as though they could easily wreak havoc without hardly trying. Even the smallest of them, standing 3 meters tall, is a living terror that most people wouldn’t want to tangle with. But the size comparison between the show and the real world is insane since in real life it would appear that some of the bigger Titans aren’t really as impressive as one would think. The trick of course is that in animation things can be made to appear insanely big in a few ways, which makes the Titans look way more imposing than they would be in the real world. Seriously, they would still be imposing since the smallest Titan is still extremely tall compared to the average human being. But when stacked up against other cinematic giants, the Titans are actually fairly small in stature. Kong, who is easily shorter than Godzilla, would still tower over the biggest Titan, while Godzilla would dwarf them in a big way. But for as imposing as they appear, there’s one thing that doesn’t make sense with the Titans, and it’s mentioned in the clip. As something gets bigger it increases in mass, and while getting heavier doesn’t start off as an issue it becomes one very quickly since the bigger the object or person, the more mass they have. The strength to support that mass needs to increase just as quickly if a body wishes to move quickly let alone move at all without the added mass causing serious injury. The Titans have been explained away before though as it’s been stated that they’re not just huge, but immensely strong and don’t really fall under the same rules that physics demands of everything else. This is another time when animation comes through to save a story from being impossible to tell.
Comicserhsraider.org

How Students Handled The End Of Attack on Titan

On April 9th, it was announced that the world of Attack on Titan was coming to an end with the final chapter of the manga (Chapter 139) being released on that day. This didn’t surprise some people as the anime is on its last season and so the end of the manga was surely going to come sooner than later. Still, this caught most of the community off guard since the world has been alive for over a decade. The first issue of Attack on Titan was published on September 9, 2009 in Kodansha‘s monthly publication Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, and it was history ever since. Some years later and the first season of the anime came out on April 7, 2013 and this was the real spark that made AOT the story it was going to be. There is no doubt that Attack on Titan has been in the top 5 more popular animes in the world for as long as it’s been out. Since 2014 the world couldn’t get enough of it. So when after a whole decade of memories and fun it has to come to an end with the manga.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Epilogue Divulges Mikasa's Surprising Future

Attack on Titan has some ambitious plans for the next year, and much of that is thanks to its finale. The anime plans to return in 2022 with its final run, but the manga isn't quite as done as we thought. In Japan, a slew of new pages will be added to the ending of Attack on Titan shortly, and some new details about the additions have surfaced online.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Epilogue Explains Ymir's Biggest Regret

Attack On Titan's final chapter landed earlier this year, giving fans a definitive ending to the story of the Scout Regiment and the power of the Titans, and with new pages being added to Chapter 139 of Hajime Isayama's epic tale, it seems as if more time has been devoted to the Founding Titan herself, Ymir. The originator of the Titans' power has yet to officially appear in the anime, but expect a deep dive into her past when the series returns early next year from Studio MAPPA, as the studio aims to finish their adaptation of the series.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Epilogue Explores Paradis' Fate

Attack On Titan's final chapter of its manga might have been released in April of last year, but creator Hajime Isayama has put together new pages that dives deeper into the final story of the Survey Corps while also revealing what happens to the island of Paradis and its denizens far into the future. While anime fans will have to wait until early next year to see the conclusion of the television series produced by Studio MAPPA, it's clear that the events of the manga mean big things for the final episodes of the beloved, dark anime.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Revisits The Human Side of Pieck

Attack On Titan might not be returning to the world of anime until early next year, bringing to a close the fourth and final season of the dark franchise, but that isn't stopping the conversation from continuing as fans of the anime debate and share fanworks for Hajime Isayama's epic tale, with one fan giving us a new take on the Cart Titan, Pieck. With the finale for the first half of the fourth season seeing Pieck luring Eren Jaeger into the direct path of her fellow soldiers in the nation of Marley, it's clear that the Cart Titan has a big future in the upcoming episodes.
ComicsIGN

Anime Face-Off: Which Shonen Protagonist Is the Best?

From Goku to Naruto to Monkey D. Luffy to Eren Jaeger, there have been some incredible Shonen protagonists that have inspired millions of anime fans across the world. Each person has their favorite, and we thought we'd let you decide who the best Shonen protagonist of all time is. Is Deku your favorite? How about Giorno Giovanna or Gon Freecss? We've selected 149 incredible Shonen heroes to "Face-Off" against each other two at a time. Will you choose Inuyasha over Light Yagami? Or Lucy Heartfilia over Tanjiro Kamado? The choice is yours...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Legendary Manga Artist Kentaro Miura, Creator Of 'Berserk,' Has Died

Manga creators and fans across the globe have taken to social media to mourn the celebrated Japanese manga artist Kentaro Miura, whose aesthetic and commercial impact on the genre was substantial. His defining serial, the 30-year, 40-volume saga Berserk, is known for both its sophisticated artwork and a story that infuses sword fights and supernatural encounters with poignant emotionalism, knotty moral dilemmas and complex themes.
TV SeriesTriangle

“Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 1 Review

“Attack on Titan” is undoubtedly one of the most famous animes, garnering favor even among non-anime watchers. As the show began to gear for its final season, viewers wondered how the eight-year saga of titan-slashing would leave its legacy. Our story begins years into the future on enemy soil of...
HobbiesICV2

A TITAN HAS BROKEN THROUGH WALL MARIA IN 'ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST STAND'

Japanime Games will release Attack on Titan: The Last Stand, a board game by Don't Panic Games, into U.S. retail this summer. In Attack on Titan: The Last Stand, Wall Maria has broken down and a Titan is surging toward the supply post in Trost. Players can take on the roles of their favorite Titan slayers from the anime (see "Streaming Drives 'Attack on Titan'") as they protect the castle walls. Their goal is to weaken the Titan so that one of them can get in a kill shot and end the threat to the last human city.
Mashed

The Real Reason The First Guinness Book Of World Records Was Published

Way back in the days before smartphones gave us access to the internet in our pockets, people used to have no way of instantly settling an argument over who was right or wrong about some obscure fact. You were free to make outlandish claims about something being the biggest, longest, or fastest thing in existence, and friends would have to wait until they found an encyclopedia or tracked down an expert before they could decisively refute or confirm it.
Shoppingbelloflostsouls.net

Forge World Pre-Order: Bring The Boom With The New Warbringer Nemesis Titan Belicosa Volcano Cannon

New to Pre-Order from Forge World the Belicosa Volcano Cannon for the Warbringer Nemesis Titan!. Warbringer Nemesis Titan Belicosa Volcano Cannon $25. The Belicosa pattern volcano cannon is one of the most potent energy weapons produced by the forges of the Mechanicum, short of the continent-razing guns mounted on the warships of the Imperialis Armada. It is a weapon so fearsome that only the plasma reactors of the mightiest Titans can feed its ravenous appetite for power.
Asiahypebeast.com

FatlaneToys Combines Yao Ming's Face With 'Attack on Titan' in New Figure

Thailand’s FatlaneToys is releasing a massive vinyl figure that is part meme-part scene from Attack on Titan. Standing H 14.5cm x W 24cm, the Smile of Giant figure take that unforgettable scene when the first Wall Titan is discovered on Paradis Island, but rather than a stern facial expression, the figure’s face has been turned into the Yao Ming Face meme. Weighing 1kg, the figure sees details like textures of the damaged wall, two flesh-exposed hands, and a rear wall section that shows the back of the titan’s head.