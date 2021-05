When Coady Cline, a nightlife director at Boston VIP List, promotes an event, he usually doesn’t hype up the fact that it is a “full capacity” affair. But that phrase is stripped across the flyer — next to “21+” — for an event at The Greatest Bar on Saturday, the day most of the state’s pandemic-era rules lift. To celebrate, Cline said, there will be dancing, lots of glow sticks, and two DJs bumping music across the Boston venue’s four floors.